Register
09:59 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Georgia Tech, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Atlanta

    Biden's 'America is Back' Claim Prompts Flak From Pompeo

    © AP Photo / John Bazemore
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081484230_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_5b6e304e0d6ed00353f1b476a54c2827.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102051081986275-bidens-america-is-back-claim-prompts-flak-from-pompeo/

    In his first diplomatic address as US president on Thursday, Joe Biden pledged to reassert the United States as a world leader, saying that his administration is "ready to take up the mantle and lead once again".

    Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed frustration over President Joe Biden's "America is back" claim made during POTUS' recent address to the State Department.

    In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said that he wonders whether Biden meant "back to when ISIS [Daesh*] controlled a caliphate in Syria that was the size of Britain".

    "I hope not. President Trump and our team took that down", the ex-secretary of state added.

    Pompeo also said that he wants to know whether Biden saying "America is back" indicates "back to letting China walk all over us, destroying millions of jobs in places like Kansas and South Carolina, that we know so well".

    "He talked about allies, when he said go back, does he mean back to dissing allies and friends like Israel and treating the terrorists in Iran like friends by giving them $150 billion in pallets of cash? I don't think the American people can afford to go back to eight more years of Barack Obama's foreign policy. I hope they'll move forward with a foreign policy look much more like our America first foreign policy", the former top US diplomat added.

    Pompeo claimed that he "shot straight" when he was secretary of state, stressing that he takes pride in "the alliances that [the Trump] administration built".

    The remarks came shortly after Biden made his first diplomatic address as US president, pledging to repair the relationship with Washington's allies and "engage with the world once again".

    In the address to the State Department, Biden also signalled America's readiness to take a hardline approach to China and Russia, called on Myanmar's military to halt their coup, and announced an end to US support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen, among other things.

    "We are a country that does big things. American diplomacy makes it happen and our administration is ready to take up the mantle and lead once again", Biden asserted.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    The Highs and Lows of Mike Pompeo's Three Years as US Foreign Policy Chief
    He spoke as US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin announced in a statement that the Pentagon will review the deployment of the US military around the world.

    "At the direction of the president, the department will therefore conduct a global force posture review of US military footprint, resources, strategy, and missions", Austin said in a statement late Thursday.

    He added that the review of the US military presence abroad will be conducted in consultation with Washington's "allies and partners".

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    Biden Asks US Supreme Court to Suspend Trump Immigration Cases
    Biden Signs Orders to Abolish Trump Immigration Policies and Reunite Separated Families on Border
    ‘Hitting the Brakes Isn’t Enough’: Rights Groups Push for Biden to Tear Down Trump’s Border Wall
    Tags:
    foreign policy, allies, Daesh, policy, US State Department, Mike Pompeo, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse