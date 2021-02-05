Pentagon to Review Deployment of US Military Across World, Austin Says

Earlier, US media reported that in order to decide which troops would be redeployed to other locations and which would remain, the Pentagon began a review of the former US President Donald Trump's decision to scale down troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in a statement on Thursday that the Pentagon will review the deployment of the US military around the world.

“At the direction of the President, the Department will therefore conduct a global force posture review of U.S. military footprint, resources, strategy and missions,” Austin said in a statement on late Thursday.

He added that the review of US military presence abroad will be conducted in consultation with allies.

“We will consult our allies and partners as we conduct this review,” Austin said.

The Secretary of Defense, however, did not mention any specific possible changes.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that the country is halting any removal of forces from Germany, which was announced by the Trump administration last year, though there has been no changes to the number of troops stationed in the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the Biden administration may revise the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, noting that the revision might go upward or downward.

According to the report, the remaining US contingent may be too small to wage counter-terrorism operations and train local forces. However, sending more troops would be "politically perilous," it said.