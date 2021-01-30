Trump's Residency at Mar-a-Lago Under Legal Review, Reports Suggest

After giving place to Joe Biden in the Oval Office, Donald Trump with his wife Melania moved to his Mar-a-Lago palace in Palm Beach, Florida, for a post-presidential life. However, many have questioned whether he is eligible to live there after the property was turned into a members-only club with specific limitations on residence.

Florida's Palm Beach is conducting a legal review of former US President Donald Trump's residency, as some question the legality of his intention to permanently live at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reported Friday.

"This matter is under legal review by our Town Attorney, John 'Skip' Randolph," Palm Beach Town Manager Krik Blouin told CNN in an e-mail statement, adding that "Mr. Randolph is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and our Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago."

The Trump residency at Mar-a-Lago is under review as he previously turned the property into a members-only social club, according to reports, signing an agreement with the city that indicated that he, as with other club members, could not spend more than seven consecutive days on the palatial grounds.

The Trump team has claimed, however, that "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as his residence", according to CNN.

The former president switched his permanent residency in 2019, choosing Mar-a-Lago over his Trump Tower in New York City, complaining of bad treatment from city and state authorities.

Arriving to Palm Beach following Joe Biden's inauguration, Trump received a lukewarm reception, as, apart from well-heeled locals questioning his residency, he was also met with taunting banners flown in the sky above the swanky resort that pointedly described as him as "pathetic loser" and the "worst president ever".

Reports also emerged that members were cancelling their Mar-a-Lago membership in large numbers, unwilling to have any connection with Trump, criticising the food and slamming the club as "dispirited".