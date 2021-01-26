‘Champion for the American People’: Trump Sets Up Post-Presidency Office in Florida

Former US President Donald Trump relocated to Florida on the morning of Inauguration Day, and is expected to call the Sunshine State his official residence, despite a past agreement with Florida officials that stipulated he could not use his Mar-a-Lago resort as his personal residence in exchange for transforming the mansion into a resort.

Trump on Monday established his first post-presidency office in Palm Beach County, Florida, a move which will reportedly serve to release statements and create a formal vehicle in which to set up public appearances.

In a statement announcing the development, the newly-formed “Office of the Former President” explains that Trump’s communications headquarters will be managing “correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities to advance the interests of the United States.”

Additionally, the announcement indicates the office will also “carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.” It adds, “President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American people.”

Although Trump has hinted he may run for public office again, the chosen name for his new base is more than likely to fuel speculation that the former president will focus his efforts on other political matters.

It’s presently unclear what former White House aides, if any, will stick around to strengthen Trump’s new office; however, despite the few details known, the news was quickly met with laughs and jeers from netizens eager to tackle Trump’s latest effort.

In light of Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter, he has largely remained silent on what his post-presidency days will entail, although he did recently tell the Washington Examiner that he was planning to “do something.”

The announcement of a new Trump office comes as the managers of the House of Representatives handed its second impeachment case against the 45th president over to the US Senate, initiating the start of a trial.