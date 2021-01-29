Register
04:13 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden embraces his family after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.

    'For Christ's Sake, Watch Yourself': Biden Reportedly Warned Brother Frank on Business Deals

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081913392_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_aec581752bb72e97235857ed34c4173e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101291081913508-for-christs-sake-watch-yourself-biden-reportedly-warned-brother-frank-on-business-deals/

    Recently, the name of one of the US president's brothers, Frank Biden, popped out in the media as he appeared to tout his relationship to the president in an ad for a law firm he advises. The brother has claimed, however, that he has never used the name of Joe Biden to obtain clients.

    While he was in the middle of campaigning for the White House, Joe Biden had a conversation with his brother Frank, to warn him over one of his possible business deals, Politico reported on Thursday.

    “For Christ’s sake, watch yourself,” Biden told his brother, according to a person with knowledge of the conversation. “Don’t get sucked into something that would, first of all, hurt you.”

    According to the report, the goal of the conversation was to protect the younger Frank Biden from “being hurt and vilified” in the event that big brother "Joey" makes his way to the Oval Office.

    Politico said that the person described Biden's tone as both “jocular and serious,” as he appeared to well understand that the business dealings of anyone in his family would be in the spotlight should he become the US president.

    One can assume that Joe Biden is indeed insightful, as in January his brother Frank appeared to tout their brotherhood in an ad for a law firm he advises.

    “My brother is a model for how to go about doing this work,” Frank Biden said in the ad. “One of his central tenets is that one should never question another man’s or woman’s motives or assign blame to them. That way, you avoid creating a disparity that prevents any kind of coming together. You can of course question someone’s judgement, and that’s what we’re doing by bringing this to court.”

    After the story was covered by media, particularly CNBC, Frank Biden emailed a statement to the outlet, saying that he has "never used my brother to obtain clients for my firm".

    "Our firm has long been involved [with] this lawsuit. Social justice is something I have been involved in for years,” Frank Biden said. “I will never be employed by any lobbyist or lobbying firm.”
    U.S. President Joe Biden and family members arrive to Holy Trinity Catholic Church on the first Sunday as the U.S. President, in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2021
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    U.S. President Joe Biden and family members arrive to Holy Trinity Catholic Church on the first Sunday as the U.S. President, in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2021

    His assertion was reportedly echoed by John Morgan, a Florida super attorney and Democratic donor, quoted by Politico as saying: "What Frank told me is ‘my brother loves me dearly, but if I lobbied, he would cut my legs from underneath me.'"

    According to the Florida attorney, he - John Morgan - was the one interested in making business dealings with Biden's brother, but nothing has come out yet.

    “We are talking about him doing some things inside the law firm,” Morgan said, apparently referring to his law firm Morgan&Morgan.

    Morgan also told Politico that Joe Biden had made clear to his brother Frank that the day he got elected "the long knives came out for all things Biden".

    The reported comments emerge in light of unproven allegations that the president's son, Hunter Biden, was purportedly in possession of a "laptop from hell" that was claimed by some in the GOP to contain as-yet-unidentified evidence of illegal business dealings in Ukraine and China.

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media as he departs from his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    Biden Says His Family to Keep Distance From Affairs of State

    In December 2020, Hunter Biden acknowledged that he was being audited by the Fed.

    The newly-sworn US president has repeatedly defended his son, expressing confidence that he has done "nothing wrong".

    Now in the spotlight, the Biden family has drawn major attention, facing accusations of shady business dealings with China or because some family members have an alcohol or a drug addiction. Joe Biden stated in early December 2020 that his family would be distanced from government affairs and from any enterprise that could potentially conflict with the running of his administration.

    Related:

    Former Associate Bobulinski Accuses Biden Family of Lying About Chinese Business Dealings
    Nevada Man Slams ‘Biden Crime Family’ for ‘Stealing Election’ During on-Air Press Conference
    Biden Says His Family to Keep Distance From Affairs of State
    Tags:
    business, family, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse