Yikes! Joe Biden Hired a Sign Language Interpreter Who is Reportedly a Trump Supporter

Joe Biden’s administration hired a sign language interpreter who is reportedly a supporter of former president Donald Trump. According to Time magazine, Heather Mewshaw also provided sign language accompaniments to videos posted by conservatives. In these videos, the woman often appears wearing a red hat featuring Donald Trump’s slogan Make America Great Again.
The Times writes that the interpreter also managed a Facebook group called Right Side ASL, which was deleted by the social network in December. One of the videos, where she appears, is titled "Thank You President Trump From the Right Side ASL Team!"
Has your interpreter been vetted? They’re saying this is her volunteering to sign for Trump on https://t.co/Ihs31ziCja— Sleep Sweet (@sleepy_sweet) January 26, 2021
Heather Mewshaw?? pic.twitter.com/m6UZ11Lxbs
According to Time, the group also shared videos about voter fraud at the 2020 presidential election, a claim shared by Donald Trump and his allies.
The first person who reportedly discovered the interpreter’s political affiliations was Jon Henner, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, who is himself deaf.
Gather round folks. I have a story to tell you about the interpreter in the current White House Briefing.— Jon Henner (@jmhenner) January 25, 2021
This is her. In the Trump/Pence shirt and the MAGA hat. https://t.co/go0FXMIfw8 pic.twitter.com/W89RErON5X
Henner believes videos where the woman appears could constitute a conflict of interest. The Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, a national membership organisation for sign language interpreters, has a code, which recommends to avoid and disclose "actual or perceived conflicts of interest" in work.
According to the Daily Mail, following the Monday press-briefing with Jen Psaki a petition was launched on Change.org website to have the woman removed.
"The Deaf Community is outraged when they saw her presence," reads the statement posted on Change.org.
Mewshaw has since been replaced by other interpreters. The White House has not yet commented on the issue and the woman herself has not responded to calls.
All comments
Show new comments (0)