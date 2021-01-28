‘IQ of a Fence Post’: Psaki Trolled After Urging Dems to Break the Rules When 'Dealing With Trump'

White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki has again caused a Twitterstorm by expressing hope in a CNN interview that the Democrats will break the rules in a bid to impeach former US President Donald Trump.
“[House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold] Nadler is - I hope he's not following the rules - yes the legal rules, but - we need to be more rule-breakers on the Democratic side, and not play by the game that has always been played because we're dealing with Donald Trump”, Psaki said.
Former Obama White House Communications Director Jen Psaki NOW Joe Bidens press Secretary: "I hope" Democrats in Congress break the rules in order to take down President Trumppic.twitter.com/IZJJid11Fv— Kambree (@KamVTV) January 27, 2021
Netizens immediately berated the White House press secretary for making the remarks, which one Twitter user claimed reflect the Democrats’ drive “to break the law”.
Another netizen insisted that Psaki “has the IQ of a fence post”, while one more user noted that she causes “disgust”.
This comes after Nadler said earlier this month that Trump should be impeached and removed from office “immediately”.
“I am once again urging that the president be impeached and removed from office. We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor,” he argued.
Trump, who left the office on 20 January, rejects the accusations, describing his second impeachment as "a hoax" and "a continuation of a witch hunt".
