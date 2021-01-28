Register
28 January 2021
    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021

    ‘IQ of a Fence Post’: Psaki Trolled After Urging Dems to Break the Rules When 'Dealing With Trump'

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Viral
    by
    Last week, Twitter users quipped at Jennifer Psaki promising to add to US President Joe Biden’s pledge “to bring transparency and truth back to government”.

    White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki has again caused a Twitterstorm by expressing hope in a CNN interview that the Democrats will break the rules in a bid to impeach former US President Donald Trump.

    “[House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold] Nadler is - I hope he's not following the rules - yes the legal rules, but - we need to be more rule-breakers on the Democratic side, and not play by the game that has always been played because we're dealing with Donald Trump”, Psaki said.

    Netizens immediately berated the White House press secretary for making the remarks, which one Twitter user claimed reflect the Democrats’ drive “to break the law”.

    Another netizen insisted that Psaki “has the IQ of a fence post”, while one more user noted that she causes “disgust”.

    This comes after Nadler said earlier this month that Trump should be impeached and removed from office “immediately”.

    “I am once again urging that the president be impeached and removed from office. We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor,” he argued.

    US President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Celebrating America event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, 20 January 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    'We Have Bigger Issues to Worry About': Psaki Defends Bare-Faced Biden Ignoring His Own Mask Order
    The statement followed House Democrats launching impeachment proceedings against the ex-US president over “incitement of insurrection” for the deadly 6 January Capitol riot, which claimed the lives of at least five people. The impeachment article was then delivered to the Senate, with trial arguments expected to begin on 9 February.

    Trump, who left the office on 20 January, rejects the accusations, describing his second impeachment as "a hoax" and "a continuation of a witch hunt".

    impeachment, Democrats, Jennifer Psaki, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
