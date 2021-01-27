Pompeo to Stay in DC to Work For the Hudson Institute, Reports Say

According to Axios, the 70th US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will remain working in Washington DC for the conservative Hudson Institute, to help him to still be involved in politics, as Pompeo allegedly intends to run for the US presidency in 2024.
“I am pleased to be joining Hudson Institute and look forward to contributing to its mission of promoting American leadership and global engagement,” the former high-ranking presidential appointee said in a statement.
The Hudson Institute specializes primarily in defense policy research, including relations with Russia, and is considered a conservative think tank. Among its collaborators are Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official, and Jon Lerner, a GOP strategist who has advised Nikki Haley and former GOP Vice President Pence.
“Secretary Pompeo’s exemplary record of public service and his commitment to the values underpinning our mission makes this an exciting opportunity for collaboration,” Sarah May Stern, chair of the Hudson's board of trustees, stated.
On 21 January, Pompeo, shortly after his tenure expired, posted a mysterious tweet “1,384 days” that triggered rumors of his plans to run in the next US presidential elections, as the number is believed to represent days left until the November 2024 presidential race.
