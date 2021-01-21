Register
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, U.S., January 12, 2021

    Mike Pompeo Hints at 2024 Presidential Run in Cryptic Tweet

    Mike Pompe served as the 70th US Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021 under the leadership of Donald Trump. He also served as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018.

    It seems as though former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not wasting any time generating speculation that he has ambitions to perhaps run for president. On Pompeo’s first day as a private citizen, he tweeted: “1,384 days,” which also happens to be the number of days until the next presidential election in November 2024.

    Over the last week, Pompeo, a former congressman from Kansas, took to Twitter during his final week as secretary of state to gain more followers on his private Twitter account.

    ​“In 26 hours, you’ll only be able to follow me @mikepompeo. Serving as your Secretary of State has been a privilege and an honor. I’m immensely proud of the achievements we’ve had in the past four years,” Pompeo tweeted on January 19.

    ​Pompeo faced criticism on his last full day at the State Department this week after claiming that multiculturalism “is not who America is.”

    “Wokeism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is,” Pompeo wrote in a tweet. “They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker.”

