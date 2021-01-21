Mike Pompeo Hints at 2024 Presidential Run in Cryptic Tweet

It seems as though former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not wasting any time generating speculation that he has ambitions to perhaps run for president. On Pompeo’s first day as a private citizen, he tweeted: “1,384 days,” which also happens to be the number of days until the next presidential election in November 2024.
Over the last week, Pompeo, a former congressman from Kansas, took to Twitter during his final week as secretary of state to gain more followers on his private Twitter account.
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 21, 2021
“In 26 hours, you’ll only be able to follow me @mikepompeo. Serving as your Secretary of State has been a privilege and an honor. I’m immensely proud of the achievements we’ve had in the past four years,” Pompeo tweeted on January 19.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021
Pompeo faced criticism on his last full day at the State Department this week after claiming that multiculturalism “is not who America is.”
“Wokeism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is,” Pompeo wrote in a tweet. “They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker.”
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021
