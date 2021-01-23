Register
14:20 GMT23 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta

    CDC Introduces More Lenient Vaccine Guidelines, Permits Mixing Pfizer and Moderna Shots

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    US
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080060876_0:0:3087:1736_1200x675_80_0_0_155c7e5bdd988eabcd0a93f78358fed4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101231081858001-cdc-introduces-more-lenient-vaccine-guidelines-permits-mixing-pfizer-and-moderna-shots/

    As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the United States, federal and local authorities are pushing for mass vaccination rollouts in an effort to protect those who are deemed to be the most vulnerable.

    The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed its guidelines for Covid-19 vaccinations, saying that mixing Pfizer and Moderna shots is now acceptable in “exceptional situations” as well as waiting up to six weeks to receive the second shot of either producer's two-dose immunisation.

    Despite recommendations for the vaccines to be taken 21 and 28 days apart, respectively, the CDC says that either shot can be administered so long as there is at least 28 days difference, new instructions posted on their website on Thursday said.

    While patients should receive their second shot from the same producer, the CDC has said that the second dose of either companies’ vaccine could see delays of up to 6 weeks if necessary.

    The new guidance stresses that “every effort” should be taken to ensure that a patient receives the same vaccine, but that “any available mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at a minimum interval of 28 days between doses” in certain unique circumstances such as available supplies being are limited or the patient being unaware of which vaccine they originally received.

    According to the agency's own statements, the two vaccines are not substitutable and acknowledged that there is a lack of research into whether the new recommendations would impact the effectiveness or safety of either product.

    According to CNBC, vaccine research specialists say that the two immunisations are so similar in design that people should not be concerned about the rare instances in which the doses could cross over.

    “The intent is not to suggest people do anything different, but provide clinicians with flexibility for exceptional circumstances”, Jason McDonald, a spokesman for the CDC, said on Friday in an email to CNBC.

    The CDC urged that medical providers should issue patients a vaccination record card that records when they first received their shot and which product in order to ensure that the second one is accurately in line with the first.

    The Centers also said that providers should include their patient’s vaccination information in their medical records and the government’s immunisation record system.

    ​Ramon Lorenzo Redondo, a molecular biologist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, who analysed the CDC’s new guidance, said that providers should try to adhere to the original recommended process of administering the vaccines from the same company.

    He clarified that there will be “emergency situations” which may require switching the shots.

    The vaccines, which both use messenger RNA technology, require two doses to achieve total protection from coronavirus.

    The new recommendations come as some cities and counties across the country are seeing cancelled vaccine appointments due to a lower number of doses as initially expected.

    Last week, authorities in Wayne County, Michigan, said they would prioritise ensuring those who received their first shot get their second in a timely manner. However, the county has had to cancel nearly 1,400 appointments for the first jab.

    The CDC’s new guidance follows public health authorities in the United Kingdom adding similar updates to their vaccine recommendations earlier in January.

    According to UK health officials, while it is not the preferred option, if the manufacturer of the first shot isn’t not known or if a second dose first received is not available, “it is reasonable” to substitute it with a different inoculation.

    Tags:
    Pfizer, coronavirus, COVID-19, Vaccine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse