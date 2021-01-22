Register
23:01 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker of the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (FDNY EMS) receives a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 23, 2020

    CDC: Less Than 1% of Those Who Received Moderna Vaccine Had Severe Reactions

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1f/1081618432_0:108:3071:1835_1200x675_80_0_0_4534d6c7b098fac84e55511d9b44cbfb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101221081853984-cdc-less-than-1-of-those-who-received-moderna-vaccine-had-severe-reactions/

    Since the approval of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, multiple reports have emerged detailing cases in which individuals underwent a series of mild reactions, while others suffered more serious effects such as anaphylaxis, a life-threatening, multisystem reaction that causes difficulty breathing.

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an updated report on Friday that indicated allergic reactions to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were few, with cases involving severe allergies being quite rare.

    With over 4 million initial doses of the Moderna vaccine having been administered between December 21 and January 10, new data published by the health agency states only 1,266 (0.03%) adverse events were disclosed to the CDC’s reporting system during that time period, with 108 of the cases being referred for additional investigation after officials identified a severe reaction.

    However, in terms of those who have experienced anaphylaxis, the CDC reported cases were much more uncommon, and only occurred at a rate of 2.5 cases per 1 million shots administered.

    All 10 individuals who were documented as experiencing anaphylaxis were women who had a median age of 47 years. Nine of the women began experiencing severe symptoms within 15 minutes of receiving their first Moderna shot, whereas one person had onset after 30 minutes.

    Of the small group, four were treated at an emergency room and six were hospitalized, four of whom had to be intubated. “No deaths from anaphylaxis were reported after receipt of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” the report highlights, adding that nine of the individuals had a history of allergic reactions.

    Among the eight women who had follow-up information available, all were documented as having recovered and discharged. CDC officials speculate more women are reporting adverse reactions on account of a higher amount of women subjecting themselves to the vaccination. The report notes that 61% of the Moderna doses were administered to women compared to only 36% of men.

    Compared to findings of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, an earlier analysis determined the incidence rate of anaphylaxis after receiving the first Pfizer dose was at 11.1 cases per 1 million doses administered.

    Last month, at about the same time that the US National Institutes of Health announced it would be preparing to launch an analysis into the anaphylaxis reaction tied to the Pfizer vaccine, some researchers were speculating that the reaction could be prompted by polyethylene glycol (PEG), a medicinal compound that is also present in the Moderna drug.

    The Friday disclosure, released as part of the CDC’s weekly Morbidity and Mortality report, came one day after the agency also issued a guidance that cleared mixing Pfizer and Moderna shots under “exceptional situations.” Although both vaccines share many similarities, they have differing instructions that require them be taken either 21 or 28 days apart.

    Related:

    NYT Dubs Russia’s Sputnik V ‘More Rugged’ Than Vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer in Detailed Exposé
    California Gives Providers Green Light to Resume Administering Moderna Vaccine
    Part of a Bumpy Road? Thousands of Moderna Vaccine Doses Set Aside in Maine, Michigan
    Cleaner in Boston Unplugs Freezer Destroying 1,900 Doses of Moderna COVID Vaccine
    Tags:
    US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CDC, allergy, allergies, COVID-19, Vaccine, Pfizer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse