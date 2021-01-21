Biden's Administration Seeks to Extend New START Treaty With Russia for Five Years, Report Says

President Joe Biden wants to extend the New START treaty with Russia, which is two weeks away from expiring, the Washington Post reported citing two anonymous US officials. The Democrat team had long been in doubts about extending the treaty but recently made up its mind to seek an extension because the accord's expiry date is rapidly approaching, the source reportedly said.
"New START is manifestly in the national security interest of the United States and makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial", an anonymous US official told the newspaper.
At the same time, Biden is not reportedly planning to "reset" the relations with Kremlin as his former boss, President Barack Obama, did in 2009. The Washington Post sources say the new administration plans to "impose new costs" on Russia and "hold [it] accountable" over Moscow's alleged "reckless and aggressive actions" in recent years.
