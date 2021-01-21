Register
21 January 2021
    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021.

    White House Says Nothing to Announce About Potential Biden, Putin Call

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The White House does not have anything to announce on a potential call between new US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

    According to Psaki, Biden's first foreign leader calls will be with US partners and allies.

    “I don’t have any plans to read out for you in terms of a call with President Putin,” Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

    "Russia will live just like it used to for hundreds of years, it will keep seeking kind relations with the United States. It depends on Biden and his team if Washington will have the political will for this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked what Biden's rise to the presidency will mean for Russia.

    The Kremlin has said that when Biden enters the White House, any change in the US' strained relationship with Moscow will depend on him and his administration. Earlier, commenting on the political turmoil surrounding the US presidential election, Putin said that Russia is ready to cooperate with whoever is in the Oval Office.

    "We will work with any person who holds the trust of the US people," Putin stated.

    Biden's First Foreign Leader Call Set for Friday With Canada's Trudeau

    "His first call - foreign leader call - will be on Friday with Prime Minister Trudeau, I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada as well as his decision on the Keystone pipeline that we announced today," Psaki said.

    Earlier, Trudeau in a statement said he was "disappointed" with Biden's decision to scrap the Keystone XL pipeline project. The pipeline was designed to take crude oil 1,700 miles from Canada's Alberta to the US state of Nebraska to join an existing pipeline.

    Biden's Foreign Consultations on Return to JCPOA

    Psaki also commented on Biden's campaign statements on the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Deal, in which then-candidate promised to return the country to the treaty if Iran resumed its compliance with the agreement.

    Biden plans to discuss the future of talks and nuclear constraints on Iran with allies and foreign counterparts, according to Psaki.

    "The president has made clear that he believes that through follow-on diplomacy, the United States seeks to lengthen and strengthen nuclear constraints on Iran and address other issues of concern. Iran must resume compliance with significant nuclear constraints under the deal in order for that to proceed," Psaki said.

    "We would expect that some of his earlier conversations with foreign counterparts and foreign leaders will be with partners and allies and you would certainly anticipate that this would be part of the discussions," she added.

    In 2018, former President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear agreement and as a result, Iran eventually violated its primary limits, building up its low enriched uranium arsenal, enriching uranium to higher levels of purity, and installing centrifuges in ways forbidden by the deal. Iran has repeatedly denied any allegations of violating the terms of the agreement prior to the US withdrawal from it.

    Iran, Putin, Jennifer Psaki, Jen Psaki, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, Biden, USA, US
