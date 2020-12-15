Register
08:33 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Putin Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    6612
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081463201_0:0:2966:1668_1200x675_80_0_0_e34a1d5ce6125759dd57ce84349cbd37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012151081463006-putin-congratulates-biden-on-election-victory/

    On 14 December, the Electoral College gathered across the US states to cast 302 electoral votes for Joe Biden, effectively confirming his victory in the November presidential election.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulations to Joe Biden following the latter's victory in the US presidential election, the Kremlin has said in a statement.

    "In a telegram, Putin wished the President-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world now faces despite their differences," the statement reads.

    Putin also said in his message that Moscow was ready for collaboration and contacts with Biden administration, adding that "mutual respect-based cooperation" between the two countries "would serve the interests" not only of the US and Russia, but the whole world.

    Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to win the US presidential election shortly after the 3 November, however, the incumbent president Donald Trump has challenged the results of the vote, citing claims of ballot tampering and illegal vote counting. The counting and certification of the vote was also delayed in some key battleground states across the country, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, due to mail-in voting rules, with the Trump campaign eventually filing numerous lawsuits to protest the projected results of the election. 

    However, President Trump said in the end of November that he would "certainly concede" to Joe Biden if Electoral College voters acknowledge his victory during their meeting on 14 December.

    Just in Time

    A number of world leaders rushed to congratulate Joe Biden in mid-November following US media projections that he had gained enough electoral votes to secure the presidency, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Many, however, did not want to be hasty with their congratulations until the election results were formally certified and confirmed by American electors. 

    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.

    Speaking to Russian media in the end of November, President Putin revealed that he had not congratulated Joe Biden by that time because there were some "formalities" based on "established practices and legal standards" that needed to be followed before the Democrat's win was confirmed. 

    "There is no ulterior motive or anything that could serve to further degrade our relationship. It is a purely formal approach," Putin said.

    The Russian president stressed that this delay was not based on on his like or dislike for future US president, but rather on a wait-and-see approach, as he was anticipating the end of the "political confrontation" in the country following the presidential vote. 

    "We will work with any person, who holds the trust of the US people," Putin underlined back then. "But to whom this confidence is given — it must either be indicated through political convention when one of the parties recognizes the victory of the other, or the final results of the election should be summed up in a legitimate, legal way."

    On Monday, American electors convened in the country's legislative bodies to confirm Joe Biden's election victory, casting 302 electoral votes in his favour in comparison to the 232 assigned to Donald Trump. No “faithless” votes were recorded during the procedure, meaning that electors have reflected results of the popular vote in their states, as was projected by US media. 

    The incumbent President Trump has so far refused to concede defeat.

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A police officer stands guard while a man is shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2020
    Shooting After Christmas Concert Outside Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse