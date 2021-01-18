Register
04:08 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    From left, then-FBI Director James Comey, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and then-CIA Director John Brennan arrive at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on world wide threats on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.

    Crossfire Hurricane Op Hindered Trump & Discredited FBI and DOJ Officials, Scholar Says

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107669/43/1076694373_0:160:3071:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_00f8a512c25e723d353c73122a82214a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101181081796035-crossfire-hurricane-op-hindered-trump--discredited-fbi-and-doj-officials-scholar-says/

    On 15 January, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham released a batch of documents related to the FBI's probe into Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia. Earl Rasmussen, executive vice president of Eurasia Centre, explained how the disclosure may affect the situation now that Trump is about to step down.

    The trove released by Senator Lindsey Graham includes hundreds of pages of interviews with FBI and Justice Department officials conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee between 3 March 2020 and 29 October 2020. Commenting on the disclosure, the congressman denounced the FBI's investigation as "a massive system failure by senior leadership" and "one of the most incompetent and corrupt investigations in the history of the FBI and DOJ."

    The FBI's Crossfire Hurricane probe into the Trump campaign's supposed ties with Moscow formally launched on 31 July 2016 was followed by Robert Mueller's all-out Special Counsel inquiry, which concluded in the spring of 2019 that there was no evidence confirming any Trump-Russia "collusion" whatsoever. "The leadership of the FBI under [James] Comey and [Andrew] McCabe was either grossly incompetent or they knowingly allowed tremendous misdeeds," Graham emphasised.

    'It's Sad That Senior Officials Tried to Undermine US President'

    "I think those that are familiar and have followed Crossfire Hurricane along with the Mueller investigation and the entire Russiagate hoax are probably pleased with the release of the information," says Earl Rasmussen, executive vice president of the Washington-based think tank Eurasia Centre. "Although it's probably not much of a surprise to many and there is likely information we still are not aware of."

    The investigations into the Trump campaign should never have happened in the first place, especially given that "senior officials lied, official documents were falsified, and the FISA court was misled and deceived at almost every step," argues the scholar.

    ​"It is sad that senior officials knew about and actively participated in these corrupt actions to undermine the President of the United States and the nation," he adds. "I would hope those involved with this seditious ruse will be held accountable. In addition to tarnishing and hindering President Trump these actions were a discredit to the vast majority of dedicated career FBI and Justice officials who work tirelessly to protect the country."

    In December 2019, Justice Department Inspector General IG Michael Horowitz released a report exposing a considerable number of procedural violations by the FBI in acquiring FISA warrants to spy on Trump campaign aides. Nevertheless, the inspector general concluded that Crossfire Hurricane was not politically motivated and was launched with appropriate predication. Following the publication of the report, President Trump accused Horowitz of overlooking bias within the FBI.

    Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    Alex Brandon
    Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    FBI and DOJ Documents Have Yet to Be Declassified

    President Trump requested declassification of all documents concerning Russiagate in early October 2020. However, according to CNN, CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray did not rush to follow Trump's orders, arguing that this could compromise the intelligence agencies' sources and methods.

    "President Trump requested declassification several months ago, however, it seems to have been slow rolled for official declassification and release, perhaps for political purposes or desiring that release prior to the election may have appeared politically motivated," the think tank's vice president suggests.

    Earlier this week, investigative journalist and founder of Just the News John Solomon said on "Hannity" that a large trove of FBI and DOJ documents exists "12 to 14 inches high." Solomon teased in his podcast that the documents would reveal Hillary Clinton and Obama administration corruption: "They wanted to neutralise Donald Trump," the journalist suggested. "The entire Russia collusion investigation was predicated on a dirty trick to protect Hillary Clinton from her own email and Russia liabilities."

    The Senate committee's disclosure "in many ways it confirms suspicions that the president had regarding the illegal surveillance of his campaign and key staff members both pre and post-election in 2016 as well as when he was president," according to Rasmussen.

    "Moreover, it substantiates claims that Crossfire Hurricane as well as the Russiagate investigations were based on faulty information and were highly likely designed to hinder and manipulate President Trump’s administration and policy agenda, if not to find some means to remove him from office early," he says.

    Given that Trump was impeached by the House earlier this week, the "release of the documents may act to retain Republican support in the Senate trial and to tap down some of the rabid rhetoric coming from the president’s opponents, and potentially provide some type of defence to counter essentially a Kangaroo court held by the House this past week," the scholar adds.

    "While one would hope that the public would move past the Russiagate hoax and the accompanying Trump Derangement Syndrome, it is highly unlikely that the mainstream media will actively cover the information and if they do, there will likely be some type of anti-Trump spin to the narrative. Which is unfortunate," Rasmussen emphasises. 

    Related:

    'Removing Trump From Office Essential', Hillary Clinton Says Amid Drive by Dems to Impeach POTUS
    Declassified Docs on Russiagate Probe Reveal Problems With Sources, ‘Politicisation’ From the Start
    Graham Declassifies Russia Probe Documents, Claims Original Investigation 'Incompetent', 'Corrupt'
    Tags:
    declassified documents, Russiagate, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, impeachment, CIA, FBI, Andrew McCabe, James Comey, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse