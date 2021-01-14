Post Malone Donates 10,000 of His Sold Out Croc Line to Hospital Workers

A Grammy-nominated rapper, Post Malone, is known for his love of comfy shoes. He has collaborated more than once with Crocs, the world leader in comfortable casual shoes, and these branded collections consistently sold well.

American rapper Post Malone has donated thousands of pairs of his branded comfortable shoes to those medical personnel at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a Musicians on Call Instagram post reads, a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to patients in hospitals.

Front-line healthcare staff at 70 hospitals throughout the country will receive 10,000 pairs of original Malone's Duet Max Clog II Crocs that earlier quickly sold out on store shelves. The singer used his brand to collaborate with Crocs and Musicians on Call.

The shoes are intended as an early Valentine’s Day gift to thank those healthcare workers for “their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe."

A loyal endorser of Crocs shoes, Post Malone and the shoe maker have released five branded collections. The most recent collection, Crocs Duet Max Clog II, was released December 2020 and sold out within a month.

The nonprofit and the shoe maker have also sent 5,000 pairs of shoes to people in the USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Australia and Japan. With this act, Crocs and Post Malone state that they seek to bring people joy, optimism and comfort.

Last year the artist livestreamed a Nirvana tribute on YouTube to raise money to fight the coronavirus outbreak.