Post Malone to Livestream Nirvana Covers to Raise Funds to Combat COVID-19

Rapper Post Malone announced that he would livestream a Nirvana tribute on Friday on YouTube to raise money to fight the coronavirus outbreak. He also urged to "text him for more info", providing a telephone number on social media.
The set of covers of the celebrated grunge band Nirvana, performed by the rapper, will be livestreamed from his home via Youtube on 24 April at 6 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT) and is intended to help raise funds for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
In 2017, Post Malone performed the Nirvana hit "All Apologies" during one of his liveshows, and the video of him covering the song hit 3.9 million views. He also released his own song "Kurt Cobain" and has the grunge idol tattoed on his knuckle alongside with "Stay Away" lyrics tattoo on his face.
The World Health Organization relief fund is also the recipient of the One World: Together at Home all-star show last Saturday, an online-only concert that impressively raised $127.9 million for the WHO anti-coronavirus fund.
