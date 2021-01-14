Register
17:16 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani addresses a gathering at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Scranton, Pa

    ‘Offended’ Trump Reportedly Told Aides to Forgo Paying Rudy Giuliani Legal Fees Amid 'Frayed Ties'

    © AP Photo / Mel Evans
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    141
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104751/89/1047518927_0:180:3456:2124_1200x675_80_0_0_b16b132109d1642042f1d31cbcc8e17f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101141081767672-offended-trump-reportedly-told-aides-to-forgo-paying-rudy-giuliani-legal-fees-amid-frayed-ties-/

    American attorney, politician, former Mayor of New York City, and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani became the face of his failed legal effort to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

    An increasingly isolated President Donald Trump has reportedly told his aides not to pay his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s legal fees, reports The Washington Post.

    Trump, who has just become the first president in US history to be impeached twice – and only has a few days left in office ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration – is witnessing his his circle of aides shrink, no thanks to POTUS ditching some of them himself. 

    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021

    The White House fired the State Department official who said President Donald Trump was “entirely unfit to remain in office” following the riots at the Capitol, a source told NBC News.

    In tweets on 6 January, Gabriel Noronha said Trump “needs to go” after allegedly inciting the mob violence.

    ​Others announced that they were resigning after the chaos at the Capitol, such as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former acting chief of staff and special envoy to Northern Ireland.

    Other exiting officials include those in prominent positions in the White House, and staff members who have worked in the Trump administration from the beginning of his presidency in 2017.

    ‘Offended’ Trump

    American attorney and politician who served as the 107th Mayor of New York City from 1994-2001, Rudy Giuliani, is cited as being one of those aides whose relationship with Trump has soured of late.

    White House officials allegedly started blocking Giuliani's calls to Trump, according to sources cited by The New York Times.

    Trump was said to have been "offended" by Giuliani's reported demand that he be paid $20,000 a day for his legal efforts to overturn the results of the election, which ultimately failed, The Times reported.
    The lawyer has denied that he demanded the sum.

    Trump is also said to have told aides that he would personally approve travel reimbursements for Giuliani while disputing the election results, The Washington Post reported.

    In April 2018, Giuliani joined President Donald Trump's personal legal team. After the 3 November election, the president who refused to concede victory, placed Giuliani in charge of lawsuits related to alleged voter irregularities.

    Giuliani was the figurehead of Trump's legal challenge against the integrity of the 2020 US election, however, the sitting president and Republican allies lost several dozen lawsuits attempting to overturn election results.

    U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks as Trump supporters gather by the White House ahead of his speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JIM BOURG
    U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks as Trump supporters gather by the White House ahead of his speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    Giuliani was also slammed for his remarks during the rally near the White House that preceded the mayhem at the Capitol, when the lawyer called for "trial by combat."

    He subsequently described the phrase as a "Game of Thrones" reference, and not a call for violence.

    The list of other officials that Trump is reportedly disappointed with for failing to defend him against the Democrats and media in the days leading up to his Wednesday impeachment, according to sources cited by The Washington Post, includes Vice President Mike Pence; White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner; White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow; White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien; and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    "The president is pretty wound up. No one is out there,” a senior administration official was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

    Donald Trump was impeached on 13 January, with the House approving the resolution 232-205 with 10 Republicans breaking ranks and supporting the move.

    Photographers take pictures of the article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump during an engrossment ceremony after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach him at the US Capitol, January 13, 2021, in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2020 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Photographers take pictures of the article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump during an engrossment ceremony after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach him at the US Capitol, January 13, 2021, in Washington, DC.

    Earlier, the House passed an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" in the wake of the deadly riots that took place at the Capitol, when Congress had convened to certify the election win of Democrat Joe Biden.

    POTUS is accused of inciting rioters to storm Capitol Hill, while Trump supporters have claimed that the impeachment process is an effort to prevent him from running again in 2024.

    Previously, Trump was impeached in December 2019 but his Senate trial did not lead to a conviction.

    Related:

    Ten Republicans Who Broke Ranks to Vote for Trump's Impeachment
    Trump Reportedly 'Angry', 'Isolated' Over Lack of Defense Amid Second Impeachment
    Senate Republicans Unanimous in Wanting Someone Other Than Trump as President in 2024, Analyst Says
    Trump is Cancelled... End of Story
    NY State Bar Association Opens Inquiry Into Stripping Rudy Giuliani of his Membership
    Tags:
    Rudy Giuliani, impeachment, impeachment, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse