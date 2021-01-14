Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out

After scores of aggressive pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol last week when the US Congress was holding a joint session to officially confirm the results of the presidential election, the outgoing US President has faced growing pressure to resign, not only from the Democratic Party but also from several Republicans. President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time earlier this week for "inciting violence against the government."
While the House of Representatives voting on the impeachment resolution on Wednesday, anti-Trump activists gathered outside the US Capitol building, which was heavily guarded by police this time, to vent their anger over last week's violence and Trump's policies in general.
Check out Sputnik's gallery.
All comments
Show new comments (0)