14 January 2021
    Photo

    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out

    • Anti-Trump activists make a banner before the protest outside the US Capitol.
    • Police officers stand guard outside the US Capitol building as the House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump.
    • Protesters hold a banner outside the US Capitol.
    • Am anti-Trump protester and police officers outside the US Capitol as the House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump.
    • An anti-Trump activist outside the US Capitol on Washington, DC.
    • Additional National Guard forces arrive to bolster defences at the US Capitol.
    • U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, 13 January 2021.
    • House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks on Capitol Hill, 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, 13 January 2021.
    • The signature of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, after an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, 13 January 2021.
    • A road leading to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, as U.S. President Donald Trump is impeached for a second time, 13 January 2021.
    • An electronic readout shows votes by members of the U.S. Congress, including yes votes by Republican representatives Gonzalez of Ohio, Herrera Beutler, Katko, and Kinzinger, during the vote on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, 13 January 2021.
    • Jami Raskin walks through the U.S. Capitol before signing the article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC, 13 January 2021.
    • Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Rep. Michael Waltz hand pizzas to members of the National Guard gathered at the Capitol Visitor Centre, 13 January, 2021, in Washington, DC, as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
    • Network monitors inside the White House briefing room display the impeachment proceedings going at the U.S. Capitol against President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington.
    • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    • U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides as the House of Representatives votes to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection, a week after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
    • Light shines on an American flag as seen from the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Anti-Trump activists make a banner before the protest outside the US Capitol.
    Political and social life in the United States has been turbulent of late following the 3 November presidential election, which gave Democrat Joe Biden 306 Electoral College votes against Trump's 232.

    After scores of aggressive pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol last week when the US Congress was holding a joint session to officially confirm the results of the presidential election, the outgoing US President has faced growing pressure to resign, not only from the Democratic Party but also from several Republicans. President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time earlier this week for "inciting violence against the government."

    While the House of Representatives voting on the impeachment resolution on Wednesday, anti-Trump activists gathered outside the US Capitol building, which was heavily guarded by police this time, to vent their anger over last week's violence and Trump's policies in general.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery. 

    Donald Trump
    More photos

    • This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities after their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
      Last update: 19:15 GMT 13.01.2021
      19:15 GMT 13.01.2021

      Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US

      The federal death penalty was once held unconstitutional after the Supreme Court’s opinion of Furman v. Georgia in 1972. It was restored in 1988 and after the 1994 Federal Death Penalty Act, the number of offences that fall under capital punishment was expanded reaching 60.

      12
    • Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
      Last update: 13:34 GMT 12.01.2021
      13:34 GMT 12.01.2021

      From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies

      The inauguration of the president of the United States marks the beginning of a four-year term for the newly elected head of state and, since 1937 and the ratification of the Twentieth Amendment, has almost always taken place on the 20 January. The ceremony takes place even if the president being sworn in has already served a first term.

      12
    • The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
      Last update: 09:39 GMT 11.01.2021
      09:39 GMT 11.01.2021

      Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos

      On 6 January, thousands of Trump supporters violently besieged the Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory. The incident took place after Trump reiterated that he would never concede defeat and urged supporters to continue fighting to overturn the election results.

      9
    • A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, 7 January 2021.
      Last update: 14:37 GMT 10.01.2021
      14:37 GMT 10.01.2021

      US Capitol Clean-Up in Full Swing Prior to Inauguration Day

      On Thursday, the US Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential vote, just a day after Capitol Hill was stormed by supporters of President Trump. Capitol workers are now cleaning up the damages caused by the rioters and preparing it for the inauguration day.

      10
