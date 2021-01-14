Georgia Representative Vows to File Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden After Inauguration

Donald Trump became the first US president in history to be impeached twice after the House of Representatives vote on Wednesday, claiming that the Commander in Chief had incited the riots on Capitol Hill last week.

A representative from the state of Georgia announced her plans to file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on his first day in office on the 21 January.

On Thursday US Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that she plans to be the "voice of Republican voters who have been ignored".

​Greene said the move is an attempt to prevent "abusing power of the office of the Presidency" but did not expand on any specifics or mention whether she has support from other Republican officials.

Greene, who was elected at the November election, is an overt advocate of the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to Associated Press.

Her statement comes after the House of Representatives voted to impeach the Commander-in-Chief after accusing him of inciting rioters to storm Capitol Hill on 6 January, when both houses of Congress were sitting, to prevent the Electoral College from formally declaring Joe Biden the winner of the November election.

Supporters of the president have claimed that the impeachment process is an effort to prevent Trump from running again in 2024. Trump was impeached the first time in December 2019 but his Senate trial did not lead to a conviction.