16:49 GMT13 January 2021
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

    FBI Memo: What's Behind Reports of Planned Armed Protests Ahead of Biden's Inauguration?

    US
    by
    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has learned that "armed protests" are allegedly being planned at all 50 state capitols, including Washington, DC ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Former security officers and political observers have discussed the apparently looming unrest and measures to prevent violence.

    The reported nationwide armed protests could potentially take place from 16 January through at least 20 January, ABC reported, citing an FBI internal bulletin.

    The memo was issued following the Capitol incident which claimed five lives and left many more injured. At least 160 case files have been opened by the FBI with regard to the storming of the congressional premises on 6 January, which followed a largely peaceful Trump rally in Washington, DC.

    Three Ways to Curb Possible Spike in Violence

    The concerns of possible violent protests in the wake of the Capitol breach are very founded, says Bobby Chacon, a retired FBI agent.

    "In light of the fact that they showed a willingness to engage in violence last week, we have every reason to believe that some of these groups could try to repeat that type of behaviour next week", he suggests. "The biggest lesson that we've learned from the events of January 6, are that we need to take these people seriously and that they are a serious threat of violence. And they are a serious threat of destruction of property and of breaking into government buildings".

    Chacon expects more protests and rallies on Inauguration Day and in the days leading up to the event. He draws attention to the fact that there are groups that are actually saying they are going to do this on the Internet.

    There are three measures which can be taken to prevent or curb further protests, according to former FBI agent:

    ·         First, fences, uniformed police officers with canines and other security apparatus should be put in place in an "overwhelming show of security".

    ·         Second, the FBI can send agents in advance to knock on the doors of some of the leaders of these groups that they can identify online and warn them that if they engage in any kind of unlawful activities, or encourage others to engage in it, they will be prosecuted if they break the law.

    ·         Third, Democratic and Republican leaders, including Joe Biden, Donald Trump and the rest, need to start to lead the US in a conciliatory tone and bring people together instead of being divisive.

    The DC protests put the US political system at a very dangerous moment given that despite last week's events, Trump's core supporters are still willing to take the president at his word, regardless of what goes on around them, echoes Dr Yu Ouyang, assistant professor of political science at Purdue University Northwest.

    Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021

    'Nothing FBI Says is Necessarily Truth'

    Still, it appears that the situation is not as black and white as it seems, according to Larry C. Johnson, former CIA analyst and ex-State Department Office of Counterterrorism official, who does not rule out "misinformation" with regard to reported protests.

    "[Violent protests are] always possible", he says. "There's so much misinformation, disinformation going on right now. The real problem in the United States is - you're no longer sure what you can trust. We're in a situation in the United States now that is very reminiscent of what the Soviet Union was back under the times of Brezhnev - it's that bad. I don't know if the FBI is lying or not. We can't trust the FBI. Nothing they say is necessarily true. That's the unfortunate reality".

    While Johnson expects a spike in protests, he does not rule out that they could be run by Antifa disguised as Trump supporters "to try to create an incident to further isolate and try to tamp down protests by the genuine supporters of Trump". At the same time he downplays fears that Biden's inauguration could be marred by some violent incidents: first, there's not going to be an open out-in-the-air inauguration, and second, there's not going to be a lot of people attending the event, according to him.

    "There are some very unusual things going on right now", the former official believes. "Because the overreaction by the Big Tech companies [and] by the Democrats is so extreme, because Donald Trump is going to leave office but they're acting like he is going to launch a coup to stay - which is the irony is - the only coup attempt has been against Donald Trump. Unfortunately, America has become a third world country".

    Commenting on the Capitol incident, the CIA veteran opines that there were also elements of Antifa, skinheads, and neo-Nazis among the Trump supporters on that day. Previously, the FBI stated that there is no evidence that Antifa activists took part in the protests. However, Andy Ngo, an American journalist specialising in Antifa issues identified at least one activist, John Earle Sullivan, who was reportedly spotted taking part in BLM-Antifa protests.

    ​"I think the events on January 6… is a bit of a setup", Johnson suggests. "It is not what it is being portrayed as - this has been portrayed as a group of violent Trump supporters who stormed the capital and rioted. You know, that's not what happened. The Trump supporters did rush to the Capitol but there were elements of a crowd that had other agendas, that were not backing Trump, but were dressed up as Trump supporters and did commit acts of violence. Part of this appears to have been an effort designed to deliberately discredit the Trump supporters. This has been characterised as an act of insurrection. It’s nothing of the sort. But the only casualty out of this is truth".

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

