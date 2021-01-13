De Blasio Says New York City Cutting Business Ties With Trump Organisation

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has told MSNBC in an interview that "the Big Apple" is ending all its contracts with the Trump Organization worth around $17 million annually.
The Organization is party to a city contract to operate two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.
Blows to the Trump family's business, which already number quite a few, are part of a liberal "cancel culture", his son Eric told The Associated Press on Tuesday, noting his father will leave the presidency with a powerful brand vehemently supported by millions of voters who will follow him "to the ends of the Earth".
