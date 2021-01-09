Register
13:36 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he announces more nominees and appointees during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020

    Biden Calls Capitol Raiders ‘White Supremacists, Anti-Semites’, Demands Prosecution

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/12/1081496668_0:250:3197:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_148766425d4d7bda8edbac780f716695.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101091081714777-biden-calls-capitol-raiders-white-supremacists-anti-semites-demands-prosecution/

    President-elect Joe Biden has expressed moral support for Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to oust Donald Trump, calling him “one of the most incompetent presidents” in US history and saying he is “not fit to serve.” He stressed however that it is up to Congress to decide whether to try to impeach Trump following Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol.

    Joe Biden has described the pro-Trump protesters who stormed Congress on Wednesday as “thugs” and “anti-Semites” and said they need to be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

    “They should be treated as a bunch of thugs, insurrectionists, white supremacists, anti-Semites,” Biden said, speaking to reporters at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday.

    “6 M is not enough’, I mean come on,” Biden added, gesturing to his abdomen, and referring to the 6 million Jews who died in the Holocaust. “You know these shirts they’re wearing. These are a bunch of thugs, thugs, and they’re terrorists – domestic terrorists. And that will be a judgement for the Justice Department to make as to what the charges should be. But the fact is, they should be prosecuted,” he said.

    Biden went on to accuse Trump of ‘actively encouraging’ Wednesday’s violence, and saying has proven that he is “not fit to serve” as president.

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Who Took Part in ‘Stop the Steal’ US Capitol Storming? Lawmakers, Right-Wing Figures IDed in Footage
    Sputnik has already carried out a detailed investigation into some of the more radicalized elements believed to have been present at the Capitol insurrection, including QAnon and outright neo-Nazis, but could not independently verify the existence of any footage or photos of protesters wearing ‘6 M is not enough’ shirts.

    Shirts with the coded slogan 6MWE, or ‘Six Million Wasn’t Enough’, were spotted at earlier anti-BLM protests this summer, and have been mentioned in some Israeli media reports about Wednesday’s violence, but corrections were made to reporting after the presence of such shirts couldn’t be confirmed.

    Trump has disavowed far-right groups repeatedly.

    Tens of thousands of Trump supporters were present at the president’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally ahead of the Capitol violence. Media reporting on those who died in the event showed an eclectic mix of people including a veteran, a computer programmer, a woman with a criminal record and a gun rights activist, but no outright neo-Nazis.

    Democratic leaders’ dismissal of much of Trump’s base as a “basket of deplorables” goes back to 2016, when Hillary Clinton described his supporters as “racist, sexist, homophobic” and “xenophobic” and accused Trump of amplifying “hateful views and voices.”

    Despite these allegations, exit polls from November found that Trump actually saw his vote among minorities growing in 2020, including a gain of six percentage points among African American men, a five percent gain among Hispanic women, an 11 percent gain among black women, a two percent gain among white women, and a five percent combined gain among Asian Americans.

    Despite this, Biden was able to secure over 7 million more votes than Trump, and to win enough key battleground states to take the presidency. Trump has challenged the figures, and accused Democrats of rigging the election against him. His repeated refusal to concede defeat helped instigate Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol.

    Related:

    Biden Says Trump Not Fit to Serve as President, Accuses Him of Inciting Violence in DC
    Analyzing Media Censorship; Biden Picks Labor & Commerce Secretary; Impeaching Trump
    Pompeo Meets With Biden's Secretary of State Pick for First Time to Facilitate 'Orderly Transition’
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse