Register
12:06 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A protester walks past the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

    Air Force Vet, Free Speech Activist, Seasoned Cop: The Five Who Died on Capitol Hill

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/08/1081709019_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_082de004fdb0c2b71ee0f543111459ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101091081714025-air-force-vet-free-speech-activist-seasoned-cop-the-five-who-died-on-capitol-hill/

    On Wednesday, thousands of Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol as Congress debated the formal certification of Joe Biden as president. The unprecedented images coming out of Washington, DC sent shockwaves throughout the world, with angry Democrats demanding Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office and threatening fresh impeachment proceedings.

    Washington, DC Metropolitan Police have released the names of three previously unidentified protesters who died in the wake of this week’s violence at the Capitol. Here is what is known about all five individuals whose lives were cut short.

    Ashli Babbitt, 35, Killed by Police

    Ashli Babbitt was the first of the protesters to be identified following her fatal shooting by a Capitol police officer on Wednesday afternoon. Babbitt was a 14-year veteran of the US Air Force, a resident of San Diego, and an avid Trump supporter.

    Shortly before her death, after reading a report that authorities were cancelling flights into Washington, DC ahead of Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, Babbitt tweeted that “nothing will stop us,” saying “they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours…dark to light!”

    Babbitt died in hospital after being shot while trying to climb through a window into the Capitol complex, with the officer who shot her put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

    Brian Sicknick, 42, Killed by Protesters

    Officer Brian Sicknick was the second person identified who died as a result of Wednesday’s violence, passing away Thursday night in hospital after “physically engaging with protesters” inside the Capitol complex.

    According to Capitol Police, Sicknick, a 12-year-veteran of the force, managed to return to his division office independently, where he collapsed and was taken to local hospital. According to media reports, Sicknick may have died after suffering a blow to the head with a fire extinguisher wielded by a protester.

    The Police and the FBI have launched a joint probe into the case, with the US attorney’s office taking steps to open a formal murder investigation.

    Image provided by the US Capitol Police shows Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, January 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol.
    Courtesy of the US Capitol Police
    Image provided by the US Capitol Police shows Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, January 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol.

    Rosanne Boyland, 34, Trampled to Death

    Boyland, a Trump supporter from Kennesaw, Georgia, died of an unspecified medical emergency which family members revealed was likely the result of being trampled to death during the unrest.

    In a statement, brother-in-law Justin Cave described Boyland as someone who was “very passionate about her beliefs,” but blamed Trump’s rhetoric for the violence which led to her death. “It is my own personal belief that the president’s words and rhetoric incited a riot last night that killed four of his biggest fans, and I believe that we should invoke the 25th Amendment,” he said in a statement to reporters.

    Boyland was believed to have had run into trouble with the law on repeated occasions in the past, with a rap sheet including drug charges, obstruction of law enforcement, battery and trespass.

    Kevin Greeson, 55, Heart Failure

    Greeson was a Trump supporter from Athens, Alabama. He died of unknown causes during Wednesday’s events, with his family saying his high blood pressure may have contributed to a fatal heart attack.

    Greeson’s wife Kristi said her late husband did not travel to Washington “to participate in violence or rioting,” and said he did not “condone such actions.” In a statement, the family described him as a “wonderful father and husband who loved life.”

    Unsubstantiated rumours spread online by Trump’s detractors alleged that Greeson died after accidentally tasering himself repeatedly in the genitals.

    Benjamin Philips, 50, Death by Stroke

    Benjamin Philips was a computer programmer from Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, and was a Trump supporter who helped organize a caravan of other Trump supporters from his state. Philips died at an unknown point ahead of or during the siege, with several of the people who had joined him informed by police that he had suffered a stroke and died at George Washington University Hospital Wednesday evening. Philips was survived by two children and an estranged wife.

    According to media, Philips’ activism including creating several pro-Trump websites. Just hours before his death, he told a reporter that “there needs to be more uncensored spaces” online, and that he envisioned “a whole network of niche social networks based on interests” because Twitter and Facebook “hate” Trump supporters and “don’t need us there.”

    Over 50 Capitol and D.C. police officers and an unknown number of protesters were injured, with 82 people arrested, in the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence. The assault prompted federal authorities to activate the National Guard, and the Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended a state of emergency in the city until the day after the inauguration. Democrats accused Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, even as the president urged supporters to “go home.” On Thursday, Trump recorded a brief address in which he formally conceded the November election and promised an “orderly” transition.

    Related:

    Poll Reveals Most Voters Believe Mob is to Blame for Capitol Attack, Not Trump
    Hezbollah Chief Says Capitol Unrest is Just a Taste of Violence US Has Exported Around the World
    Capitol Rioter Identified as Judge's Son, Seen Walking Free, Media Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse