Live Updates: Situation in DC in Wake of Violent Capitol Riots

Democratic Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark urged Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to remove Donald Trump, adding that the House will start impeachment proceedings by the middle of next week if he does not do this.
This comes after the unrest earlier this week when five people were killed and dozens more injured as violent crowds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building to protest the process of official confirmation of Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential election.
