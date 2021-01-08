Twitter Says Suspends Trump's Account Permanently Over Fears of 'Further Incitement of Violence'

After briefly blocking his use of their social media app earlier this week, Twitter permanently banned US President Donald Trump from the platform on Friday over fears he could use it to incite followers to further acts of violence.

The social media giant announced on Friday that Trump's personal Twitter account would remain forever suspended after the company's Safety department conducted a thorough review of both the content of Trump's recent posts as well as how they were being received by other users.

BREAKING: Twitter has permanently suspended President Trump’s account, claiming the decision was made “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” because of how Trump’s Tweets “are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter.” pic.twitter.com/bbvCt6HA6W — Rachel Blevins (@RachBlevins) January 8, 2021

​The Twitter account associated with Trump's office, @POTUS, remains active, but the account is sparsely used and contains only official statements by his office.

"n the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," the company wrote on its blog on Friday.

"However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement," the blog continues.

The post goes on to detail several of Trump's recent tweets, explaining how in the context of recent events, Trump's language amounts to "glorification of violence," which is against Twitter's rules.

Twitter's decision comes after Trump's account was temporarily shut down on Wednesday until 12 hours after he deleted three posts that Twitter described as "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy." The tweets seemed to glorify the violence that occurred earlier in the day at the US Capitol, where throngs of his supporters stormed the national legislature in a bid to block certification of election results Trump has claimed are fraudulent.

This is one of President Trump's tweets that Twitter deleted pic.twitter.com/lv8bbJi0Ys — Robert Stewart (@RDStewart123) January 7, 2021

​"Future violations of the Twitter rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @RealDonaldTrump account," Twitter Safety said at the time.

