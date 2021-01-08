Register
01:01 GMT08 January 2021
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    Video: Trump Concedes US Election, Says Capitol Rioters 'Defiled the Seat of American Democracy'

    Trump has been fighting for two months to ensure what the president called the "legitimate results" of the 2020 election, insisting that his victory was "stolen" by Democrats via massive voter fraud.

    US President Donald Trump issued a video address late Thursday condemning the violent actions that unfolded at the US Capitol the day prior and acknowledged that a "new administration would be inaugurated" on January 20, 2020.

    It is Trump's first remarks since his Twitter account was locked for 12 hours over what the social media platform considered a violation of its policy rules.

    "Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," Trump said in the video address. "The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy."

    "And to those who broke the law, you will pay," he added, before noting that "we must get on with the business of America."

    "Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," he continued. "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

    Recalling the various legal challenges submitted across several US states in a bid to contest the results of the US election, Trump remarked that his "only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote." He stressed that his intentions were "to defend American democracy."

    "We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family," he said, before adding to his "wonderful supporters" that their "incredible journey is only just beginning."

    Trump's address marked the very first since his Wednesday video message emboldened his supporters to ransack the Capitol and send lawmakers working to certify the results of the Electoral College into hiding. In fact, Trump's incendiary commentary saw him lose access to social media accounts, with access to both his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely blocked.

    Trump Concedes as Calls for Impeachment Rising Among Democrats

    The events on Wednesday quickly triggered efforts to oust Trump, including either through invoking the 25th Amendment, which would see removing Trump from power and installing Vice President Mike Pence instead, or by initiating an impeachment procedure against the US president. The idea of impeachment has been voiced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy.

    “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president”, Schummer said on Thursday.

    The president's remarks came less than two hours after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing in which she voiced the first official condemnation from the White House of the violent riots. 

    Both remarks from the press secretary and Trump came as a growing number of congressional lawmakers have thrown their support behind the removal of Trump through the 25th Amendment.

    Additionally, acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin announced earlier Thursday that the Department of Justice was "looking at all actors" involved in the riots, including Trump who played a significant role in sparking the riots.

