AOC Demands Resignation of 'Craven' Ted Cruz, Blames Trump Loyalist Senators For Capitol Hill Deaths

Thousands of protestors stormed the Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, animated by accusations that the November election was stolen from President Trump through widespread voter fraud.

Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri resign on Thursday due to their “self-serving actions" and accused them of contributing to the "deaths of four people" during the storming of the Capitol building the previous night.

"Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion", she said on Twitter.

The post came in response to an initial condemnation of the assault on Wednesday by Cruz as a "despicable act of terrorism".

Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.



Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

​Senator Cruz issued a strong response to Ms Ocasio-Cortez, calling her "a liar," and affirming that he isn't "going anywhere".

He clarified that leading a "debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity" is carrying out the job of a senator and is "in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday".

Mr Cruz pledged to continue fighting the New York Congresswomen and her "socialist buddies" over taxes, the environment, immigration, and the Supreme Court.

2/2 ...try to massively raise taxes, when you try to pass the green new deal & destroy millions of jobs, when you push for amnesty, when you try to pack the Supreme Court w/ activists to undermine our Constitutional rights...



I will fight that every step & stand with the People. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2021

​Despite key Trump administration officials finding no evidence of widespread vote fraud and the president himself accepting a peaceful transition of power between himself and Joe Biden, the Texas senator is still pledged to investigate the election outcome.

"We must continue to defend our Constitution and the rule of law. That's why my colleagues and I called for an electoral commission to give Americans confidence in this past election and in elections going forward. Millions of Americans who have peacefully expressed their deep concerns regarding election integrity deserve to have their voices heard", he said in his official address on Thursday.

However, Mr Cruz continued saying that he will support a peaceful transfer of power.

"We must, and I am confident we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power, pursuant to the Constitution," he said.

Encouraged by the president's allegations of voter fraud, thousands of protestors who turned out in Washington to 'Stop the Steal' stormed the Capitol on Wednesday while the Senate sat to formally declare Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner of the election.

After the US Capitol building was charged the pro-Trump crowd, which saw representatives forced to evacuate and find safety, certain Republicans who had previously pledged to oppose the election outcome reversed their decision. These include senators Bill Hagerty, Mike Braun, Marsha Blackburn, Ron Johnson, Steve Daines, and James Lankford, according to CNN.

Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley, and 139 other House members persisted in their condemnation of the election, seeing Congress remain in session until 4 am, AP reports.

I rise on the Senate Floor today because our democracy is in crisis. We have an obligation to protect the integrity of our elections, and that's why I am calling for an Electoral Commission to conduct an emergency audit to examine voter fraud allegations. pic.twitter.com/FiJh6emFWx — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 6, 2021

​Following his continued attempts to oppose the ascension of Joe Biden to the presidency, Texas Democrats called on Cruz to resign from the senate for "Inciting Sedition and Treason".