Trump Deletes Tweets That Led to His Account's Suspension in Wake of US Capitol Chaos

US President Donald Trump has deleted Twitter posts that violated the rules of the platform and led to the suspension of his account, Bloomberg journalist Kurt Wagner said, citing a company spokesman.
"Trump has indeed deleted the violating tweets, a company spokesperson confirmed. That means the 12-hour suspension is underway," Wagner tweeted.
In addition to Twitter, Donald Trump has been suspended from Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.
Earlier, as the US Congress convened to certify the presidential elections results, Trump told his supporters, who gathered for a rally in Washington, DC, that the election was "stolen" from him and them.
After the breached session, US Congress reconvened and voted to certify Joe Biden’s November election victory.
