Twitter Says Trump’s Account Will Be Locked for 12 Hours Following Removal of Tweets Earlier

Twitter moved to restrict social media engagement with tweets authored by US President Donald Trump and others after pro-Trump demonstrators protesting the results of the 2020 US presidential election breached the Senate and House of Representatives in Washington, DC, prompting both chambers of Congress to go under lockdown.

The Twitter Safety team announced Wednesday evening that it would be locking the US president's personal Twitter account for 12 hours after he removes a total of three tweets "that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."

"This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets," the social media team tweeted. "If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Earlier Wednesday, the social media platform's safety team announced it would be "working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules."

"Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules, and we are enforcing our policies accordingly," the Twitter team wrote on January 6.

"In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence," Twitter Safety highlighted.

Netizens quickly took notice to Twitter's policy enforcement, as at least three posts tweeted from Trump's account were deleted soonafter. One of the tweets deleted by the social media platform took aim at US Vice President Mike Pence, who - as president of the US Senate - is presiding over the Electoral College vote certification.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country [sic] and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" Trump said in a tweet that was soon flagged by Twitter as a disputed "claim of election fraud."

The social media platform's advisory also claimed Trump's tweet could potentially contribute to the "risk of violence" occurring in the nation's capital. While Twitter blocked users from liking, retweeting and replying to some of Trump's flagged tweets, the website ultimately deleted Trump's anti-Pence tweet - as well as two other posts issued later Wednesday afternoon.

Social media giants Facebook, which owns Instagram, and YouTube also cited potential violence as motivation to remove content published by the US president.

While Twitter allowed Trump's livestream address to remain, Facebook and YouTube removed the US president's speech from their respective platforms.

"The violent protests in the Capitol today are a disgrace," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN. "We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform. We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules."

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

"Our brightest days are before us," Trump told supporters in Washington, DC, for the "Save America" march. "One of our great achievements will be election security. Because nobody, until I came along, had any idea how corrupt our elections were."

"We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we're going to the Capitol," the outgoing US president remarked. He went on to tell his supporters that it is a lost cause to try and switch a Democrat's vote in Congress' Electoral College certification session.

"The Democrats are hopeless. They're never voting for anything. Not even one vote. But we're going to try and give our Republicans-- the weak ones because the strong ones don't need any of our help. We're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country," Trump told supporters, who then broke out into a "U-S-A" chant before marching down Pennsylvania Avenue.

After energizing protesters, the US president took to Twitter some hours later and urged pro-Trump demonstrators to "remain peaceful. No violence!"

"Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" he tweeted.