Register
00:38 GMT07 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the National Guard stand guard as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol building during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

    World Leaders React to Protesters Storming US Capitol Building in DC

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    344
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081679445_0:0:3114:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_7fe6162986ec8f692d93f225a9bee3fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101071081678950-wolrd-leaders-react-to-protesters-storming-us-capitol-building-in-dc/

    The peaceful rally in the US capital grew violent on Wednesday afternoon as protesters breached US Capitol building, clashing with the law enforcement. Protesters reportedly intended to remain inside the building through the night, but were driven back by police in riot gear to secure the building.

    The unprecedented storming of the US Capitol building on Wednesday sparked backlash across the world, with world leaders condemning violence in Washington, DC and calling on protesters to leave the building.

    Turkey was one of the first to comment on the events. The country's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it was worried by violence at the US Capitol Building and urged the rivals to exercise common sense. The statement came as a woman, a Trump supporter, was shot inside the US Capitol building amid the armed standoff between protesters and police

    "We are following with concern the post-election events in the US that have led today to an attempt by demonstrators to seize the Congress building. We call on all sides to be reasonable and exercise common sense," the Turkish ministry said.

    The German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on German citizens in Washington, DC to avoid the center of the city, especially the area where the US Capitol building is located. 

    "Observe the curfew and avoid visiting the city center, especially the Capitol Hill area. The demonstration is very likely to continue. Violence, including the use of firearms, cannot be ruled out," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that disrespect for democratic institutions has "devastating effects."

    "The enemies of democracy will be delighted to see these incredible scenes from Washington. Big words have turned into acts of violence - on the steps of the Reichstag and now in the Capitol. The neglect of democratic institutions is destructive," Maas tweeted.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the violence inside the US Capitol building is "disgusting" and called for a "peaceful and orderly" transfer of power in the United States.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed concerns as violent events were unfolding in the US capitol, but said he believes in the American democratic institutions and hopes the situation would turn for the better shortly.

    "Obviously we're concerned and we're following the situation minute by minute," Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station. "I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly."

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the outcome of the November 3 presidential election in the United States should be respected and called the ongoing violence inside the US Capitol building "shocking."

    Commenting on the events, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union trusts the United States to ensure a "peaceful transfer of power" to Biden.

    EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called the storming of US Capitol an "unseen assault on US democracy" and said that the results of the November 3 election should be respected.

    The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) has condemned the violence in DC and called for respect for democratic processes.

    "In response to clashes in and around the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, the leaders of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s recent election observation mission in the United States and OSCE PA President Peter Lord Bowness condemned the violence and urged respect for democratic processes. They also expressed appreciation for members of Congress and other political leaders, including those in the incumbent President’s party, who have denounced the protest," the OSCE PA said in a statement.

    Storming of US Capitol as Peaceful Rally Goes Violent

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged protesters to leave the US Capitol and go home. Earlier, the president delivered a speech near the White House in front of thousands of supporters as Congress held a joint session to finalize certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. Soon after, pro-Trump supporters stormed Congress which forced an evacuation of lawmakers. One woman was shot and at least 13 people have been arrested and five weapons seized.

    President-elect Biden said that the storming of the Capitol building is an assault on the rule of law and democracy and called on protesters to end their siege. "To storm the Capitol … threatening the safety of duly elected officials, it's not a protest, it's insurrection," he told reporters.

    Commenting on the events, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed storming of the US Capitol building calling it "intolerable both at home and abroad."

    The building was declared "secure" later in the day, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the certification of Biden's victory will continue shortly, despite unrest in the city.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Trump supporter at Freedom Plaza, 5 January, 2021, in Washington.
    Pro-Trump Protesters Rally in DC Ahead of Electoral College Certification by Congress
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse