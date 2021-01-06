Videos: US Senate, House Halt Election Certification After Protesters Storm Capitol Building

Thousands of protesters congregated in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to protest against the certification of the Electoral College which would cement US President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate abruptly went into a temporary recess on Wednesday amid the Electoral College certification process after supporters of US President Donald Trump breached security barricades and entered the grounds of the Capitol building.

Video footage of the incident has emerged on social media showing protesters entering the Capitol building.

​Additional recordings also shows protesters chanting "USA" and pro-Trump messages as others are seen breaking windows of the Capitol.

​Reporters on the scene have indicated that protesters have reached the Capitol Rotunda, and that some individuals have continued their aggression against Capitol Police. The situation reportedly appears to have prompted law enforcement officials to deploy tear gas.

The Capitol building is presently under lockdown, with lawmakers urged to shelter in place.

However, witness reports indicate that many lawmakers are still within the US House chamber. Reuters reported that "people are banging on the door of the US House chamber in apparent attempt to get inside."

Video footage of Capitol Police running toward the House chamber has also emerged online.

​Video content from inside the chamber show lawmakers blocking entrances with furniture amid alleged reports of "shots fired."

