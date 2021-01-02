Larry King Reportedly Hospitalised in Los Angeles After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Larry King has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to multiple media reports. According to Showbiz 411, the TV star has already spent 10 days in hospital.
The report added that his wife, Shawn King, along with his two sons Chance and Cannon, are not allowed to visit him, although they are reportedly "in constant contact" with hospital staff monitoring the former TV host's condition.
King is known to have suffered several health problems recently, and spent his 87th birthday in the hospital with blood-flow issues. He has suffered a heart attack and a stroke in recent years, along with prostate and lung cancer, as well as diabetes.
2020 has been a tragic year for the iconic CNN and RT America host, as he lost two of his children, son Andy and daughter Chaia, who died due to health issues.
The TV giant has received the Emmy Award and the Peabody Award Having after conducting thousands of interviews for "Larry King Live". His talk-show was added to Guinness World Record as the longest-running TV show with a single host.
All comments
Show new comments (0)