DropOutBiden Floods Twitter as Larry King Clip Strengthens Sexual Assault Claim Against Candidate

On 8 April, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced the suspension of his presidential bid, paving the way for the former vice president to become the likely nominee for the Democratic Party for the 2020 US election, in challenge to President Donald Trump.

On 24 April, a video of an anonymous 1993 call to CNN’s “Larry King Live” resurfaced, showing a woman sharing her daughter’s hardships stemmed from working under a “prominent senator” that were never addressed.

The caller appeared to be the mother of Tara Reade, a staffer for Joe Biden in 1993 at the Capitol, who filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president, claiming that she was sexually assaulted at the time by the presumptive Democratic nominee. The resurfaced video could substantiate Reade's allegations against Biden.

There’s No doubt in my mind that @ReadeAlexandra is telling the truth about Biden sexually assaulting her. Here’s video of her mother phoning in about it on #LarryKing in 1993. #DropOutBiden



pic.twitter.com/oqqYlxkB1A — #BernieOnTheBallot (@PepperOceanna) April 25, 2020

After the reappearance of the video, some hopeful Netizens called for the Democratic presidential hopeful to “drop out” the 2020 US election race.

Hashtag #DropOutBiden started trending on Twitter on Saturday in the United States, as users cited the video of Reade’s mother phoning in about her daughter’s sexual assault on the ‘Larry King Live’ show on CNN back in 1993.

“I mean the whole Tara Reade's mother calling #LarryKing does more than justify #DropOutBiden - if you think this is going to be a situation that gets better you're wrong. This is so much more tangible than even Hillary's Emails, and that was more than enough,” one user tweeted.

I mean the whole Tara Reade's mother calling #LarryKing does more than justify #DropOutBiden - if you think this is going to be a situation that gets better you're wrong. This is so much more tangible than even Hillary's Emails, and that was more than enough. — Joker Coffin (@petercoffin) April 25, 2020

No one wants Trump. No one wants Biden. The Dems have a problem. They propped up this RACIST RAPIST w their corporate greed while people went/go hungry, jobless, & healthcareless.



YOU did this @DNC. #DropOutBiden #IBelieveTaraReade pic.twitter.com/cRF35nyn98 — Shanna Persin 🌹 (@ShannaPersin) April 25, 2020

The time has come, not just for leftists and progressives, but for every person to call on Joe Biden to drop out of this race. #DropOutBiden pic.twitter.com/TaMDMas7zC — Bobby🌹✊🏼 (@WobblyBobbyJ) April 25, 2020

Some Twitterians suggested that it might be reasonable now, following the latest development, for former Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders to resume his campaign, which was halted earlier this month.

“The fact that there’s even a #DropOutBiden hashtag trending in America is pretty tragic,” one user tweeted. “Are the corporate Dems living in another timeline? The planet can’t afford another four years of Trump. Biden needs to be removed and it’s only logical that Bernie is put in his place”.

The fact that there’s even a #DropOutBiden hashtag trending in America is pretty tragic.



Are the corporate Dems living in another timeline? The planet can’t afford another four years of Trump. Biden needs to be removed and it’s only logical that Bernie is put in his place. — Ettie🕊🌹Ⓥ (@caffeine_adct) April 25, 2020

It's time for Bernie to unsuspend his campaign.



Joe Biden is not viable.#DropOutBiden — Pat, just Pat. #IBelieveTara🌹🦺 (@PatTheBerner) April 25, 2020

Joe Biden has dementia because he had a brain injury and surgery due to an aneurysm.



And now there's video proof on Larry King's show in 1993 that he may have sexually harassed Tara Reade.



Bernie Sanders is still on the ballot #DropOutBiden pic.twitter.com/bfhKoVsgjx — Yarnie 🌹 (@TweetingYarnie) April 25, 2020

In the meantime, Sanders’s aides have criticized the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for staying silent and not considering the criminal case filed against Biden for sexual assault.

“The video of Tara Reade's late mother calling into Larry King to blow the whistle about about Tara's sexual assault is being met with relative silence from a cadre of progressives right now and I want you all to know that I see you. We all do,” former Sanders senior adviser Winnie Wong tweeted.

The video of Tara Reade's late mother calling into Larry King to blow the whistle about about Tara's sexual assault is being met with relative silence from a cadre of progressives right now and I want you all to know that I see you. We all do. — Fred (@WaywardWinifred) April 24, 2020

Former Sanders press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, tweeted: “It's a good time to note that Bernie's on the ballot”.

It's a good time to note that Bernie's on the ballot. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 25, 2020

On 12 April, Reade filed a criminal complaint against Biden, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she was working for him at the Capitol.

The woman claimed that the Democratic candidate pushed her up against the wall in a Senate corridor and penetrated her with his fingers.

Biden campaign has denied Reade’s allegations.

On 8 April, Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination following a series of close defeats in the primaries, later announcing that he would endorse the campaign of Joe Biden.