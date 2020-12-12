Register
14:59 GMT12 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White house

    Trump Reportedly Scrambles to Form Legal Counsel in Last-Ditch Effort to Probe 'Election Fraud'

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    342
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080363115_0:108:1921:1188_1200x675_80_0_0_8460caf0bdc40e18c26f5ec1989d2b0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012121081438471-Trump-reportedly-scrambles-to-form-legal-counsel-in-last-ditch-effort-to-probe-election-fraud/

    Following consecutive body blows to his effort to challenge, and ultimately overturn, the results of the US presidential election, it appears President Trump may have a last trick up his sleeve.

    President Donald Trump is looking to establish a special counsel that would investigate his claims of mass election fraud and to further dig into allegations of dubious business behaviour made against Joe Biden's son, Hunter, according to The Wall Street Journal.

    As his legal team continues to fail in its effort to overturn the election results, and following the US Supreme Court's decision to reject a lawsuit that sought to invalidate the results in four battleground states, Trump has reportedly called upon his senior staffers to find a person who can take on the legal role of special counsel. 

    Attorney General William Barr is the only person who can give the stamp of approval for the formation of a special counsel to investigate the two issues vexing Trump. However, Mr Barr already made it clear earlier in December that he has so far seen no evidence to suggest that the US 2020 election results were fraudulent, despite the president's insistence to the contrary.

    President Donald Trump listens to a question during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'No Wisdom, No Courage!' POTUS Trump Blasts Supreme Court Over Texas Post-Election Lawsuit

    The Wall Street Journal said that Trump has grown increasingly angry toward Mr Barr, particularly after it emerged that he allegedly knew of a federal investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes and seemingly dodgy business dealings months before the November election, but did not reveal it to the public. The president is said to be weighing up the possibility of giving Barr the boot from his administration, but has so far been persuaded not to do so by aides.

    The WSJ's article presents Trump's effort to establish a special counsel as a last-ditch attempt to challenge the election outcome. On Friday, 11 December, the Supreme Court voted 7-2 to dismiss a case filed by Texas Attorney General Paxton that called upon the highest court in the land to overturn the election results in the four battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all of which were certified as won by Mr Biden. That vote likely spells the death knell for Trump's efforts to revise the election results.

    People listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Military Campaign & 'Law-Abiding' Union: Trump Supporters Urge to Act Over SCOTUS Move on Texas Suit
    The edition also claims White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has informed people that the president wishes to act quickly on establishing the special counsel not just to investigate the issue of the election results, but who would also look into accusations that Hunter Biden was previously engaged in dubious business activities to the benefit of his father - Joe Biden - while he was vice president under Obama.

    Congressional Republicans have been lobbying Mr Barr and the Justice Department to investigate the younger Biden for months, following a report by the New York Post in mid-October 2020 which alleged that he had tried to establish clandestine relations in 2014-2015 between an adviser from a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, and his father. Soon after the story's release, Joe Biden dismissed the allegations as a "smear campaign". That story resurfaced following Hunter's own admission earlier on Wednesday, 9 December, that his tax affairs and business dealings in China, among other financial transactions, are being investigated by the US attorney's office in Delaware.

    "I learned yesterday for the first time that the US attorney's office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers", Hunter Biden said in a public statement.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, US Election 2020, Election Fraud, Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse