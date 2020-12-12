'No Wisdom, No Courage!': POTUS Trump Blasts Supreme Court Over Texas Post-Election Lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by the Texas authorities sought to override Joe Biden's victory, claiming a string of states had violated their own statutes by delaying the counting of votes and sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters.

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to express his utter disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision not to give a green light to the Texas attorney general’s motion.

"The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!", he posted.

"So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far - and purportedly lost. You can’t get “standing” before the Supreme Court, so you “intervene” with wonderful states.....," POTUS went on to lament the Supreme Court's ruling in a follow-up tweet.

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit spearheaded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on 9 December, calling on the federal judiciary to invalidate the results of the election in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin - key battleground states, where, Paxton claimed, numerous isntances of voter fraud took place. The court files cited witness accounts of irregularities, poll watchers reportedly not admitted to the counting process, presumed inconsistencies with the Dominion machine system, etc. The filing said the aforementioned arguments constitute sufficient grounds for the disqualification of the election outcomes in these states, calling on the Supreme Court to overrule them.

"The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot", the court order said on Friday.

