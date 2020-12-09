Register
22:26 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Un-Friended: Why do 48 US States and Trade Watchdog Want Facebook Empire Broken up?

    © REUTERS / Erin Scott
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081411847_0:288:3000:1976_1200x675_80_0_0_1c1056043d77b3a42c91ca26aca89359.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012091081411307-un-friended-why-do-48-us-states-and-trade-watchdog-want-facebook-empire-broken-up/

    The Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 48 state attorneys-general are taking Facebook to task over its alleged anti-competitive buyouts of rivals and for selling user data to firms like the UK's Cambridge Analytica.

    The US Federal trade watchdog and the attorneys-general of 48 states have launched separate anti-monopoly cases against Facebook, demanding the social media leviathan sell off WhatsApp and Instagram.

    Just weeks after Facebook helpfully blocked users from sharing corruption allegations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, New York state Attorney-General Letitia James led the group of 48 of 50 top state lawyers from both main parties on Wednesday in their quest to break up CEO, chairman and controlling shareholder Mark Zuckerberg's internet empire.

    Meanwhile the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US antitrust regulator, launched its own lawsuit against the $130 billion-valued Facebook Inc.

    "Facebook has used its monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users," James tweeted. "Instead of improving its own product, Facebook took advantage of consumers and made billions of dollars converting their personal data into a cash cow."

    “Any efforts to stifle competition, hurt small business, reduce innovation and creativity, cut privacy protections, will be met with the full force of our offices,” she told reporters at a press conference.

    Privacy Probes

    James' tweet referenced the 2017 controversy over UK firm Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign to help tailor his message in stump speeches city-by-city based on user data bought from Facebook.

    While a probe by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office in October this year found Cambridge Analytica had not acted illegally, the FTC issued Facebook a $5 billion fine in 2019 over its data mining for profit - although that was seen as a slap on the wrist amounting to 9 per cent of the corporation's 2018 revenue. The controversy raised questions about how Facebook used - or misused - information about privacy-conscious users.

    Social Media Monopoly to Get the Boot?

    The suits also seek to end Facebook's virtual monopoly on social media after its buy-outs of dedicated image-sharing site Instagram in 2012 and mobile-phone messaging app WhatsApp - a direct rival to Facebook's Messenger app - in 2014. The FTC belatedly launched an anti-trust probe into Facebook Inc. in 2019.

    “Facebook’s actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition,” said FTC Bureau of Competition director Ian Conner in a statement on Wednesday. “Our aim is to roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive.”

    Internal company emails obtained by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust revealed Zuckerberg's fear, at the time the 2012 buyout, that Instagram was beating Facebook on penetration into the mobile platform market.

    “Instagram can hurt us meaningfully without becoming a huge business though. For the others, if they become big we’ll just regret not doing them,” he wrote to one employee. Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom and shareholder Matt Cohler believed Zukerberg would "go into destroy mode" against their site if they refused to sell.

    Legal Privileges

    The US Congress has repeatedly refused President Donald Trump's demand to tack an amendment to this year's military spending bill to lift the 'Section 230' privileges enjoyed by social media 'platforms' like Facebook and Twitter. The section from the 1996 Communications Decency Act protects internet service providers from liability for any content published through their services, including defamatory, offensive or harmful material.

    But Trump and others have argued that social media giants and search engines like Google have engaged in editing or censorship of users' posts and websites, either by 'shadow-banning' or outright deletion and bans.

    Related:

    Australia Reigns in Tech Giants, Forces Facebook and Google to Pay for News Content
    UK Government to Set Up New Antitrust Unit to Scrutinize Google and Facebook
    Facebook to Remove 'Misinformation' and 'Conspiracy Theories' on COVID-19 Vaccines
    Russia's Roskomnadzor Sends Letter to Facebook Demanding Lift of Baltnews Portal Block
    DoJ Files Lawsuit to 'Stop Facebook's Discriminatory Practices' Against US Workers
    Tags:
    Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Letitia James, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse