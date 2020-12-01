Trump's Staffers to Interview Witnesses on Alleged Election Fraud in Nevada

According to McEnany, the interviews with witnesses from Nevada may take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
The White House press secretary has also accused the Democrats of obstructing Trump's team in interviewing witnesses and asking questions about the US elections.
Trump himself said on Twitter that a "judge in Nevada has ordered Clark County officials to allow an inspection of the elections equipment and sealed containers," used in the election.
A judge in Nevada has ordered Clark County officials to allow an inspection of the elections equipment and sealed containers used in the 2020 election by 1:00 P.M. tomorrow. @RichardGrenell @AdamLaxalt @mschlapp— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020
Trump has previously promised to release "shocking" data on voting in Nevada. The president's representatives in Nevada filed a complaint with the state attorney's office, saying that 3,026 people who had previously left the state had voted illegally by mail.
Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)