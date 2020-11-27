Trump: Biden Can Only Enter White House If Proves 80Mln Votes Were Not Obtained 'Illegally'

Earlier this week, Trump said that he will depart the White House if the Electoral College certifies Democrat Joe Biden as the winner in the 2020 presidential election.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that there is only one possible way for Joe Biden to become president.

Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Twitter has marked Trump's post with a warning which says: "This claim about election fraud is disputed".​

'A Very Hard Thing to Concede'

This comes after Trump told the media earlier this week that he will "certainly depart" the White House if the Electoral College certifies Biden as the winner in the 2020 presidential election. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede", Trump added. He also said that if the Electoral College votes for Biden, it will be a "mistake".

After the 3 November election, mainstream US media rushed to pronounce Democrat Joe Biden as winner, although Trump claimed that the victory would have been his if it were not for major violations during the mail-in voting and "rigging" by Biden's fellow Democrats. The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in key battleground states where they claim mass election fraud took place.

As of 27 November, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania have certified their election results in favour of Joe Biden. Certification from other states has yet to be announced.

The Electoral College is meeting on 14 December to vote for the next president of the United States.

Despite facing such strong opposition to the election results from the Trump campaign, the process of power transfer to Biden has already begun. Earlier this week, Biden announced his nominees for the key posts in the future US administration.