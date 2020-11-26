Register
23:55 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 5, 2020

    Trump Says Will Vacate White House if Electoral College Votes for Biden

    © AFP 2020 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    4136
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/14/1081225231_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_14a34c15bf1016bc45e130abc9b29adf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011261081286562-trump-says-will-vacate-white-house-if-electoral-college-votes-for-biden/

    The incumbent US president has so far refused to concede to what he called "election fraud", vowing to continue his legal battle to ensure that all ballots cast in the 3 November election are legitimate.

    President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will depart the White House if the Electoral College certifies Democrat Joe Biden as the winner in the 2020 presidential election.

    He added, though, if the Electoral College votes for Biden, it will be a "mistake".

    When asked whether he will vacate the presidential residence on Inauguration Day, 20 January 2021, if Biden is certified as the winner, Trump told reporters, "Certainly I will. And you know that", noting, however, that "it's going to be a very hard thing to concede".

    The president also criticised the US electoral system, saying it resembles that of a developing country. "We are like a Third World country", he said.

    Trump is now set to travel to Georgia, presumably on Saturday, to campaign for Republican US Senate candidates. The state is holding Senate runoff elections on 5 January 2020. The runoff in Georgia will be crucial in deciding which party exactly will control the US Senate.

    Power Transfer Underway, While Trump Refuses to Concede

    As of today, major media outlets project Biden as the president-elect. However, President Trump has challenged these projections, saying that the election was "rigged" by Democrats to favour their candidate. His campaign has filed numerous lawsuits in the states where they suppose mass election fraud and irregularities could have taken place.

    "This was election that we won easily, we won it by a lot", Trump said. "The whole world is watching us, the whole world is watching the United States of America and can't let them get away with it".

    In a phone call to the public hearings in Pennsylvania, Trump said he has all evidence required to reclaim election victory and just needs a neutral judge to listen properly to his arguments. A Pennsylvania state court ruled the same day that "further action" on certification of the 2020 election results must be put on hold. However, politicians argue that the action is ineffective, since Pennsylvania officials have already certified Biden as their winner.

    Apart from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia have so far certified their election results in favour of Biden. The certification in other states is yet to be announced.

    While vowing to continue to fight for legitimate results, the Trump administration greenlighted the process of power transfer to Joe Biden, after the General Services Administration (GSA) notified the former vice president that the political transition could officially start. Biden has said that Trump administration's outreach on the transition process has been "sincere" after the White House gave him access to the US president's daily intelligence briefings.

    Meanwhile, Biden has already announced his picks for the key posts in the presumed administration, most of whom are former Obama-era officials Biden had worked side by side with during his tenure as the US vice president. He has also outlined his political focus during his first days in office, which would primarily concern the response to COVID-19 and national security interests.

    While the official winner in the election has not been certified yet, media and experts have speculated that in case of his defeat, Trump is highly likely to run for the office again in 2024. A survey conducted by Politico revealed that Trump would win the Republican presidential nomination if he announces his re-election bid in four years.

    The Electoral College is set to meet on 14 December to vote for the next president of the United States.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, transition, Republicans, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse