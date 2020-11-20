'No Doubt': Georgia State Sec Says Hand Audit of Ballots Reaffirms Biden's Victory

Georgia was one of the states where Donald Trump demanded a recount of the votes, refusing to accept the projections made by the mainstream US media that Joe Biden won the election. Trump's team has repeatedly claimed "election fraud" and urged to stop the count of what was described as "illegal votes".

Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger said in a Thursday interview to WSB-TV that a hand audit of ballots did not change the election results in the state, noting there is almost no difference between the audit and the original machine count.

“There’s no doubt. The numbers support that. So does the audit,” Raffensperger said when asked whether he had any doubt that Joe Biden was the winner of the race in Georgia. "The audit has aligned very close to what we had in election night reporting. It's so close, it's not a thimble full of difference".

His comments were echoed by Georgia's voting system manager, Gabriel Sterling, who told the Associated Press Thursday that a hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia is complete, and the results affirm that Democrats Joe Biden has won the presidential race in the state.

Following the recount, the Associated Press called the race in Georgia in Biden's favour, with Democrat now having 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.

Georgia Results & Lawsuit

Projected President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by 0.3%, which accounts for nearly 14,000 votes, in the initial tally of the November 3 election. This razor-thin margin was something that triggered a recount.

Donald Trump, who has repeatedly refused to accept the projected results, claimed massive election fraud, insisting that Republican observers were not allowed to the ballot counting locations.

The Trump campaigned filed several lawsuits in many states, challenging the projected results.

In Georgia, according to Trump's lawyer Rudi Giuliani, a "major lawsuit" will be filed as well.

“In the city of Atlanta, Republicans were not allowed to watch the absentee mail-in ballot process. Inspections completely cast aside. And we have numerous double voters. We have numerous out of state voters. And we have specific evidence of intimidation and changes of votes. That will all be in the lawsuit that comes out tomorrow,” Guiliani told reporters Thursday.

© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, holds what he identified as a replica mail-in ballot as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump Team Challenging Election Results

During a press conference on Thursday, Giuliani accused the Democratic party of carrying out a centralised, coordinated voter fraud in multiple states.

According to the Trump's lawyer, the alleged voter fraud pattern was specificially focused on big cities controlled by Democrats.

Apart from the lawsuits that have been already filed by the Trump team, Giuliani hinted suing Arizona, New Mexico and Virginia.

Besides, the states of Penssylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada also received accusations of election fraud from the Trump team.

In Michigan, a lawsuit from the Trump campaign was filed on 11 November, based on allegations of fraud in the vote count, but the legal team withdrew the lawsuit on Thursday morning, saying they achieved "the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted".