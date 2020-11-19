Biden Says Has Not Ruled Out Legal Action Against Trump Administration, GSA Over Transition

Although the official results of the US presidential election are to arrive in December, Joe Biden has been projected by the mainstream American media to win the White House race - something that the Trump campaign opposes and claims "election fraud".

Projected US president-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he does not rule out filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration and General Services Administration (GSA) - an agency that approves the transition of power.

Commenting on GSA not yet acknowledging the Biden-Harris ticket as a winner of the presidential election, Biden said that it prevents his team from accessing all the information from "various agencies".

"We don't have access to all the information we need to get from all the various agencies", he said. "We’re not able to deal with everything from testing to guidance to the all-important issue of vaccine distribution and more importantly a vaccination plan".

Biden also went on to announce that he plans to reveal his choice for the next Treasury Secretary soon. Commenting on Donald Trump's reluctance to acknowledge his projected defeat in the presidential election, the Democrat said it was "totally irresponsible".

"You will soon hear my choice on Treasury. I made that decision, we made this decision, and you will hear that even just before or after Thanksgiving," Biden told reporters.

He noted that he was not concerned that Trump's refusal to concede would prevent the power transition, adding, however, that it "sends a horrible message about who we are as a country."

While the official election results are to be known in December, many mainstream US media have projected Biden to win the presidency, and both the Democratic candidate and his running mate Kamala Harris have received congratulations from some world leaders and celebrities.

Despite the fact that there are no official results, Biden has started to assemble people to form his presidential administration.

Sitting president Trump has refused to acknowledge the preliminary results, as he repeatedly said that it was him who in fact won the election. His team claimed massive election fraud and filed multiple lawsuits in several states, calling to stop counting "illegal votes".