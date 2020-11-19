Register
01:04 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    F-35 Lightning aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., prepare for takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 12, 2018. The aircraft evacuated to Barksdale to avoid possible damage from Hurricane Michael.

    Bipartisan Senate Effort Seeks to Block Proposed $23 Billion Weapons Sale to UAE, Including F-35s

    Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107356/74/1073567473_0:0:5529:3110_1200x675_80_0_0_7a4a57130f423c1114ca53187996832f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011191081207951-bipartisan-senate-effort-seeks-to-block-proposed-23-billion-weapons-sale-to-uae-including-f-35s/

    If approved, the weapons could potentially be used in the war in Yemen or spark an arms race in the region. However, US President Donald Trump, who touted the sale of F-35s alongside his negotiated peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, is almost certain to reject the resolutions.

    A group of Republican and Democratic senators have teamed up in an attempt to stop a proposed $23 billion weapons sale to the UAE over fears it could spark an arms race in the region and hurt the national security of Israel, Washington’s chief ally there.

    On Wednesday, Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) launched four new resolutions aimed at getting the US State Department to reconsider the sale.

    According to Politico, Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN) plans to soon introduce similar legislation in the House of Representatives.

    “As I tried to warn the Trump administration, circumventing deliberative processes for considering a massive infusion of weapons to a country in a volatile region with multiple ongoing conflicts is downright irresponsible,” Menendez, who is the top Democrat in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement. 

    He highlighted how US national security officials have not explained how they “would deal with specific national security risks inherent in the proposed sale,” which would include 50 stealthy F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, 18 MQ-9B Reaper drones and a variety of munitions.

    “There are a number of outstanding concerns as to how these sales would impact the national security interests of both the United States and of Israel. As a result, Congress is once again stepping in to serve as a check to avoid putting profit over US national security and that of our allies, and to hopefully prevent a new arms race in the Middle East,” Menendez added.

    At present, Israel is the only Middle Eastern country to operate the F-35, flying a specially modified version dubbed the “Adir.” However, on November 10, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the department had certified the deal with the UAE was appropriate. His announcement was preceded by a visit to the Pentagon by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in late October, after which Gantz said he was satisfied such a deal would not sacrifice Israel’s “qualitative military edge.”

    After the State Department’s certification, it passes to Congress to approve the deal.

    Murphy also said he objected to the deal being finalized in what he believed to be the “lame duck” period of Trump’s presidency. While most media outlets have declared Joe Biden to be the presumed president-elect, Trump has not conceded the race and has filed lawsuits contesting the ballot count in several US states.

    The deal comes on the heels of an agreement negotiated by Washington that saw the UAE agree to normalize relations with Israel, joining just a handful of Arab nations to have done so.

    “I support the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but nothing in that agreement requires us to flood the region with more weapons and facilitate a dangerous arms race,” Murphy added

    Abu Dhabi is presently engaged in a conflict in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led alliance against the Shiite Houthi movement, and Western-made weapons sold to the UAE have been reportedly spotted in the hands of militia groups fighting in the war, including al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the terrorist group’s local franchise. US lawmakers have previously attempted to halt US support for Riyadh in the war, but a resolution that would have barred it was vetoed by Trump in July 2019.

    According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 100,000 Yemenis have been killed by combat operations since 2015, and another 130,000 have died from hunger and disease, as well as another 4.4 million displaced.

    The statutory 30-day window for the lawmakers to block the sale ends on December 10. However, it’s unlikely they will be able to garner enough votes not only to pass the bills, but then defeat Trump’s near-certain vetoing of them.

    Related:

    A $3 Billion Investment: Why Do the US, UAE, and Israel Need Their Own Middle Eastern Fund?
    Biden's Foreign Policy Aide Opposes Idea of Selling F-35s to UAE, Says Only Israel Should Have Them
    Mike Pompeo: US Gov't Greenlights Military Equipment Sale to UAE, Including Up to 50 F-35 Jets
    Tags:
    Bipartisanship, resolutions, weapons sales, F-35, United Arab Emirates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse