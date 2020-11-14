Register
19:28 GMT14 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, centre, sits with attorneys Martin Weinberg, left, and Marc Fernich during his arraignment in a New York federal court on Monday, 8 July 2019. Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex-trafficking charges. The 66-year-old was accused of creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005.

    FBI Agents Wanted to Arrest 'Judge' Epstein at Virgin Islands Beauty Pageant in 2007, Report Reveals

    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107653/36/1076533668_0:170:3036:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_00a7c4c2214f23178c0c3a6205094d0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011141081167902-fbi-agents-wanted-to-arrest-judge-epstein-at-virgin-islands-beauty-pageant-in-2007-report-reveals/

    Scandalous financier Jeffrey Epstein entered an infamous “sweetheart” plea deal back in 2008 when he admitted his guilt in procuring a minor for prostitution and another sex offence. He served only 13 months for his crimes in the end. In August 2019, he died in a prison cell while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

    Federal Bureau of Investigation agents were planning to arrest disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein back in May 2007, several months before he had entered a plea deal, but were denied the opportunity, according to a report from the Department of Justice, obtained by NBC News.

    According to the 347-page document, which cites a conversation between two prosecutors, the agents wanted to make an arrest while Epstein was judging a beauty pageant in the Virgin Islands. They became “extremely upset” and “disappointed” when this didn't happen. NBC News doesn’t specify why the arrest didn't take place in the end.

    The cited DoJ report expands on a previously released summary of investigation into Epstein and his circle of close friends which are said to have enabled his abuse of minors. On Thursday, DoJ and FBI officials met with nearly 30 women who claim to have been victims of Jeffrey Epstein in order to share details about the ongoing investigation into his alleged sex offences.

    During the summer, the FBI said that they have been building up cases against Epstein’s associates, maintaining that the Queen's son Prince Andrew was in contact or had met with “at least six” of them.

    One of the key reported findings mentioned in the report relates to former Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. It was Acosta, who oversaw Epstein’s case while he was still a federal prosecutor in Florida and who arranged Epstein’s lenient plea deal in relation to charges of sexually abusing underage girls back in 2008.

    This agreement, often dubbed a “sweetheart deal”, left Epstein convicted of only two crimes in relation to child procurement for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute despite an extensive investigation by Palm Beach Police and, subsequently, FBI agents into the potential abuse of dozens of girls.

    In 2008, Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in prison but eventually was locked up for only 13. The programme of work release also allowed him to leave the jail almost every day.  

    The DoJ concluded on 12 November that Acosta exercised “poor judgment” when arranging the deal with the sex offender, but did not engage in any wrongdoing or misconduct.

    Epstein died in a prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial in relation to new charges brought against him of sex-trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors. His death was judged to be suicide by medical experts.

    As the investigation into his potential associates - including ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell - continues, dozens of women are suing his estate, worth many hundreds of millions, for compensation.

    Tags:
    Department of Justice, FBI, Alexander Acosta, Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Virgin Islands, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse