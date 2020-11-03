Biden Plans to Declare Victory If News Outlets Project Him Mathematical Winner, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will claim victory in a nationwide address followed by major transition announcements as soon as major media organisations declare him the mathematical winner of the 2020 presidential race, Axios reported on Tuesday based on unnamed Biden campaign officials.

If news organisations declare Joe Biden the mathematical president-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court, the report said.

Biden advisers based the strategy on a "lesson" learned from the 2000 election, when Al Gore hung back while George W. Bush declared victory in that contested election, putting the Democratic nominee on the defensive while Bush acted like the winner, the report also said.

Biden’s team has already developed blueprints for staffing every single agency and has extensive plans for executive orders, including ones to undo Trump actions, to the report added.

Biden would most likely emphasize plans to battle the coronavirus pandemic by spotlighting a future role for National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, whom Trump has threatened to fire, according to the report.

Analysts have warned voters not to expect official results on Tuesday when some states - especially battleground Pennsylvania - begin a multi-day process of counting mailed paper ballots.

The voting is already underway in the country after the first polling station opened early on 3 November. Biden is leading in seven swing states and Trump is ahead in only one. Four states - Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa - are virtually tied.