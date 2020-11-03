Register
08:34 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A combination picture shows U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020

    US Election 2020 Timeline: What to Watch For on Election Night

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080726198_0:0:3248:1827_1200x675_80_0_0_f907ef74ffd7584c76286998c3675300.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011031080964496-us-election-2020-timeline-what-to-watch-for-on-election-night/

    As President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden delivered closing pitches to voters, latest tallies show over 98 million Americans had already cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election, with mail-in and early in-person voting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, with a record-breaking turnout at the polls expected.

    The US presidential election 2020, that pits Republican Donald Trump against his Democrat rival Joe Biden, has already become record-breaking in the number of people that have opted to vote ahead of Election Day – 3 November.

    Over 98 million people have chosen mail-in and early in-person voting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to cast their ballot, with America heading for its highest turnout in a century.

    ​Experts suggest that election night may be fraught with irregularities stemming from a spate of factors, including delays in results coming in due to ballot counting affected by the COVID-19-generated health crisis.

    While a decisive triumph in key states might propel a candidate to victory by the end of the night, it is equally possible that the winner of the election might not be evident by midnight on Tuesday, according to a plethora of US elections officials and media organizations.

    This scenario played out before, with the vote count going past midnight in the elections in 2000, 2004 and 2016.

    Nevertheless, an approximate timeline suggests what to watch for as the night unfolds.

    First Polls Close - 6pm ET (3pm PT, 11pm GMT, 10am AEDT)

    As the first polls close in most of Indiana and Kentucky,  according to FiveThirtyEight polling aggregation website, Indiana won’t have as many absentee votes to count as other states, with most counties claiming  they will have no problem reporting full results on election night.

    US elections
    © Sputnik
    US elections

    Indiana’s Vigo county on the Illinois border is remarkable for having voted with the winner of the presidential election on every occasion since 1956.

    In the Senate race, Kentucky is expected to bring in a reelection of Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

     However, the open question is whether he will return as a majority leader, or if the Democrats might claim control of the Senate as the night progresses.

    Swing Machine in Action -7pm ET (4pm PT, midnight GMT, 11am AEDT)

    At 7pm most polls close in the crucial swing state of Florida.

    © REUTERS / Octavio Jones/File Photo
    Campaign signs are posted near the Supervisor of Elections Office polling station while people line up for early voting in Pinellas County ahead of the election in Largo, Florida. US October 21, 2020

    As results start coming in, all eyes will be watching whether Donald Trump can match his stunning 2016 triumph in the state.

    Florida, typically accustomed to dealing with an inundation of mail ballots, also has laws encouraging early counting – such as granting counties the right to process absentee ballots weeks in advance and not accepting most ballots coming in after Election Day.

    Georgia, claim expert forecasts, should be relatively quick to bring in results, as counties were allowed to start processing absentee ballots on 19 October.

    Results from what is believed to be one of the “safe” Republican states could be indicative, as polling had showed a tight race between Trump and Biden.

    South Carolina will be giving an indication as to how Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham is faring.

    Deflated Hopes? - 7.30pm ET (4.30pm PT, 12.30am GMT, 11.30am AEDT)

    North Carolina, which similarly tends to count its early ballots quickly and report them first, will be offering up a batch of election returns.

    Election officials estimate that up to 80 per cent of the total vote could be announced right after polls close at 7:30 p.m., including in-person early votes and all mail ballots received by 2 November.

    The results from the actual Election Day will proceed to  take longer, arriving over the course of the next several hours.

    As many Democrats voted early in North Carolina, suggesting an early lead for Joe Biden in the state, their hopes might just as easily get deflated.

    Democrats are hoping for a flipped Senate seat in the state, with Democrat Cal Cunningham taking on Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

    In Ohio, which has weeks to process early ballots and is anticipated to report them promptly, the local polls suggest the state is very close. Donald Trump won here by 8 percentage points in 2016.

    Once the early vote is tallied, Trump might be in trouble, claim pundits, if it’s close.

    Contours of Race Take Shape - 8pm ET (5pm PT, 1am GMT, 12pm AEDT)

    The race to the White House is starting to take on more decisive contours as new results pour in after Michigan and Texas close some polling sites, with the rest closing at 9pm.

    The bulk of the results will be known on election night in Texas. Pundits claim it will be history in the making if Biden looks close in Texas.

    U.S. President Trump visits the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    U.S. President Trump visits the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas

    Polls had been showing a neck-and-neck race in the state.

    Another thing to watch for is the Senate race in Michigan, where the Democratic incumbent, Gary Peters, is suggested as possibly in trouble against Republican John James.

    As the fight for control of the US Senate heats up, with Democrats surging towards their dream of majority there, observers will be following how Democrat Doug Jones seeks to hold on to his seat in Alabama, while Republican incumbent Susan Collins struggles in Maine.

    In Pennsylvania, where polls close at 8pm, the election result will not be known possibly for days, as Philadelphia, the state’s biggest city, could take days to count its mail-in ballots, according to local officials

    Arizona Factors In - 9pm ET (6pm PT, 2am GMT, 1pm AEDT)

    Developments of the night take viewers back to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio for more results, as Arizona, accustomed to early voting, also feeds into the outcomes.

    Arizona is another state that Trump won in 2016 and needs to hold in 2020.

    In the past, claim observers, early results from Arizona suggested a more Republican outcome than the final tally. Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly is hoping to break ground here.

    In Colorado an early result is anticipated by now. The Democrats are depending on a Senate pickup here too.

    Observers will be intrigued if in New Mexico Trump can manage to keep it closer than the eight points by which he trailed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

    In Omaha, Nebraska, Joe Biden will seek to pick up an electoral college vote in a “red” state, as polls show it leans toward the Democrat.

    Sense of a Winner - 10pm ET (7pm PT, 3am GMT, 2pm AEDT)

    At this point states such as Utah, Nevada and Iowa are in play.

    In Utah, Donald Trump’s margin will be of interest to observers, as FiveThiryEight.com’s polling average gave Trump a 10.5 per cent lead over Biden in the state.

    In Nevada, Biden was suggested as having a steady lead over President Trump according to polls.

    US President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 27, 2020
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 27, 2020

    Trump is hoping to flip the state, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released several days ahead of the elections. Nevada, which offers six electoral votes, was won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a little more than 2 percentage points, with Biden needing to hold onto it.

    As for Iowa, in the race for the Senate an upset of Republican incumbent Joni Ernst would potentially be a strong boost for the Democratic designs on controlling the Senate.

    Polls Close Out West - 11pm ET (8pm PT, 4am GMT, 3pm AEDT)

    Closure of polls in California, Oregon and Washington (and Hawaii) is believed to produce a definitive call of the race, according to election experts.

    An official ballot drop box is seen Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    An official ballot drop box is seen Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif.

    Secrets Revealed? - 1am ET (10pm PT, 6am GMT, 5pm AEDT)

    By this time, some “secrets” with potential to shape the forthcoming developments in the country might have become unmasked.

    By Tuesday night, results from Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina, critical swing states, along with Florida, may show if Joe Biden is in a good position or not, writes NBC News.

    Should Donald Trump win all of them, the “big three” of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin  - states that may take a longer time to count and offer a tally - will be crucial.

    Related:

    Borat Explains in Satirical Pre-Election Message Why US Women Should Not Vote on Election Day
    US Election's Effect on Assange Case Unclear as Trump, Biden Never Debated on Free Press - Journo
    'They Used to Call That Communism': Kamala Harris Labeled Marxist Online Over Dubious Election Ad
    Twitter Names Fox News, CNN Among Seven ‘Official Sources’ for US Election
    Tags:
    Hillary Clinton, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse