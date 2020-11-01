'Greener Fairways': Trump Pays Tribute to Bond Star Connery Who Got His Scottish Golf Course OK'd

Donald Trump added Turnberry golf course in Aberdeenshire to his multi-billion dollar property empire in 2014, spending $200 million redeveloping it with actor Sean Connery reportedly lobbying in his favour. Trump later told British prime minister Theresa May that "James Bond" helped him more than his approvals lawyer.

US president Donald Trump has paid tribute to late actor Sean Connery - saying the James Bond star helped get a "big development" approved in his native Scotland.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that Connery had passed on to "greener fairways", following the announcement of his death at the age of 90.

He added that the legendary actor had urged authorities to green-light one of billionaire Trump's property developments in Scotland, shouting: "Let him build the damn thing."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

The UK's Daily Mail reported that Connery had intervened on Trump's behalf over his 2014 $60 million (£46 million) buy-out of the Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, south-west Scotland. The property tycoon spent $200 million (£155 million) renovating the site.

"I met James Bond and I got all my approvals," Trump reportedly told British prime minster Thresa May in 2018. "James Bond was better than my approvals lawyer."

As well as being a keen golfer, Connery was a staunch supporter of the separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) campaign for independence from the UK. Former SNP leader Alex Salmond paid his on tribute to Connery on Saturday - complete with a photo of the two playing golf together.

— Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) October 31, 2020

​Salmond was first minister of the devolve Scottish government when Trump bought Turnberry in April 2014 and when the controversial Trump International Golf Links course in Balmedie, north of Aberdeen, was approved in 2008.

Trump's mother Mary Ann MacLeod was a Scottish immigrant to the US who worked as a maid and nanny before she met his father Fred Trump.

Social media erupted in reaction to Trump's tweet.

Conservative US columnist Kurt Schlichter Joked that Connery's dying wish was for Trump to be re-elected.

— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 1, 2020

​Others were enraged at Trump's comments, or the idea that Connery helped him out.

— Ronaldo Forbez (@RonaldoForbez) November 1, 2020

— Olya Thompson (@olyathompson) November 1, 2020

​But others attested to the truth of the president's anecdote: