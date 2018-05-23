Trump Considers Extending Visit to UK for Golf Round – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump may prolong his visit to the United Kingdom, which is scheduled for mid-July, to play golf in Scotland, Guardian reported on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, Trump is expected to pay a working visit to London on July 13, during which he may have meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The president is also considering to extend his program to play a golf game with a professional golfer or possibly a royal family member, the media said.

The president’s full program was not yet confirmed, the media noted.

According to the newspaper, the UK government is trying to entertain the president, whose visit is expected to take place amid increased US-European tensions over Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, earlier in May.

Trump owns several golf courses in Scotland.

According to media reports, Trump visited a golf course 103 times during his presidency, which cost US taxpayers about $67 million.

