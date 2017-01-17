Register
    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York

    Trump Expands Golf Course in Scotland Despite No New Foreign Deals Pledge

    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    The Trump Organization has announced expansion plans for one of its many overseas businesses, only a few days after President-elect Donald Trump pledged not to pursue new foreign deals while in the White House.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg chairs a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Trump's Stance on Russia Means 'NATO Should Change Its Attitude'
    Although Trump's attorneys said recently that no new foreign deals would be made during his presidency to avoid conflicts of interest, the Trump Organization is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion plan for his golf resort in Scotland.

    The Trump International Golf Course Scotland in Aberdeenshire is set to get a second 18-hole golf course, a new 450-room five-star hotel, a timeshare complex and a private housing estate.

    Officials with the organization insist that the venture is not contrary to Trump's promise.

    "Implementing future phasing of existing properties does not constitute a new transaction, so we intend to proceed," a Trump Organization spokeswoman told the Guardian.

    During last year's presidential election in the US, Trump promised that he would divest himself from his business if he became president.

    Last week, Trump's attorney Sheri Dillon told reporters at a news conference that the president-elect's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., would take over his properties before his inauguration, and that the mogul-turned-president would limit the information he receives about his assets to total profit and loss statements only.

    French President Francois Hollande
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Hollande on Trump's NATO Remarks: Europe Needs No Policy Advice From Abroad
    Dillon also said that Trump's company would appoint an ethics adviser to sign off on new domestic business agreements and that Trump would donate all profits from foreign-government payments to his hotels to the US Treasury.  

    Critics have said that having his children manage his assets does little to remove Trump from the operations of his businesses, and that doing so does not constitute the type of blind trust that his predecessors have traditionally used to avoid the potential for conflicts of interest.    

      jas
      www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/special/whitewater/timeline.htm
      Oh, the tangled web the Democrats weave. Trump is doing fine. There no law that says he has to lose most or everything he owns to serve as POTUS. We all know what would happen to the value of the blind trust, with Clinton's Wall Street friends handling it.

      The Democrats were all fine about the Clinton Foundation. Nothing was said about that, and that was much more susceptible to bribes and conflicts than anything Trump is doing. What are the Democrats afraid of, that Trump will become a billionaire while in office? lol
