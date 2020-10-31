Walmart Says Will Return Firearms, Ammunition to Sales Floors of US Stores

On Thursday, Walmart said it was temporarily pulling firearms and ammunition off the shelves in its stores across the United States, but said would keep selling them in areas, where there large communities of sportspersons and hunters.
"As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today", Walmart said in a statement, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal magazine.
In summer, Walmart decided not to display weapons because of the riots caused by the death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, but later, it returned them to the stores. Earlier this week, Walmart decided to withdraw arms because of the civil unrest following the shooting of another black man, Walter Wallace, by police in Philadelphia.
At the same time, the company was selling firearms at customers' requests all the time.
According to media reports, the purchases of firearms in the United States increased by 91 percent year-to-year in March-September amid the massive protests against police brutality and racism that erupted after the death of Floyd.
